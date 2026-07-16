The 6 Best Free Things To Do In Boston For Family-Friendly Fun

Boston is a great city for a family vacation, but if you are on a budget, entrance fees to some of its well-known attractions can add up quickly. It's home to some memorable experiences, including the Boston Children's Museum, which was founded in the early 20th century and is the country's second-oldest museum dedicated to children. The city is also home to other museums, like one of America's best science museums, but some come with a hefty price tag for admission for all the family members to enjoy.

On the bright side, there are some lesser-known attractions in Boston that are free for families and entertaining for kids and adults of all ages. There's a mix of play areas, parks, interactive educational museums, and even a famous 18th-century Navy tallship to explore. Whatever your kids' interests are, these six free family-friendly things to do in Boston will help save some cash to stretch your time in the city.

We used travel forums, firsthand experience, and reviews from Google Maps and ranking websites like Tripadvisor to research popular options in the Boston area. By cross-referencing official attraction websites, we were able to find the best family-friendly activities that were truly free, year-round.