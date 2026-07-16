The 6 Best Free Things To Do In Boston For Family-Friendly Fun
Boston is a great city for a family vacation, but if you are on a budget, entrance fees to some of its well-known attractions can add up quickly. It's home to some memorable experiences, including the Boston Children's Museum, which was founded in the early 20th century and is the country's second-oldest museum dedicated to children. The city is also home to other museums, like one of America's best science museums, but some come with a hefty price tag for admission for all the family members to enjoy.
On the bright side, there are some lesser-known attractions in Boston that are free for families and entertaining for kids and adults of all ages. There's a mix of play areas, parks, interactive educational museums, and even a famous 18th-century Navy tallship to explore. Whatever your kids' interests are, these six free family-friendly things to do in Boston will help save some cash to stretch your time in the city.
We used travel forums, firsthand experience, and reviews from Google Maps and ranking websites like Tripadvisor to research popular options in the Boston area. By cross-referencing official attraction websites, we were able to find the best family-friendly activities that were truly free, year-round.
New England Aquarium
The New England Aquarium offers unforgettable marine life encounters, and many are unaware that you don't have to pay an entrance fee to admire some of them in Boston. Near the entrance of the New England Aquarium ticket office, towards the left behind the ticket booth, you can see five of the harbor seals that call the aquarium home. Kids and families can watch the seals swim in the 42,000-gallon habitat. Twice a day, you can see a training and feeding session, one held at 11:15 a.m. and the other at 3:30 p.m. But the seals are visible all day, often just napping and enjoying the sunshine.
Gronk Playground
Located on the Charles River, Gronk Playground was inspired and created by former Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski. The playground has lots of Boston-inspired equipment like scaled-down versions of the duck boats, climbing structures that resemble the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, and other city icons. Kids can sprint 40 yards and give high-fives to a life-size Gronk poster and climb inside a football-shaped slide. Plus, the park has some ADA-accessible features, including a merry-go-round, a see-saw, and swings for inclusive fun. One Google Maps reviewer called it the king of playgrounds: "My kids were entertained for hours and were so sad to leave," she said.
USS Constitution
While admission to the museum is donation-based, you can visit the actual ship, USS Constitution, for free. The ship is part of the historic Freedom Trail through downtown Boston's neighborhoods, churches, and landmarks. While tours are mainly self-guided, U.S. Navy sailors still work aboard the ship and explain its history. Constitution was launched in 1797, so it's a must-do, since it's one of the world's oldest vessels still in service. Kids will love exploring the upper and lower decks, including seeing the cannons, and reading about the ship's fascinating past and its pivotal role in the War of 1812.
Bunker Hill Museum
Located in one of Boston's best neighborhoods with waterfront views and storybook streets, the Bunker Hill Monument is great for families who want a challenge. Built in the mid-19th century, it honors one of the earliest battles of the Revolutionary War. Climb up a narrow spiral staircase — nearly 300 steps — to reach the top for panoramic views of the Boston skyline and harbor through small windows. Across the street, visit the Bunker Hill Museum, which features two floors of exhibits, including war relics and informational 360-degree panels about the area's history and the infamous battles. Both are free to enter.
Martin's Park
Another worthwhile free stop for families is Martin's Park, located near the Children's Wharf Harborwalk outside the Children's Museum. Not only was it designed as an inclusive park for all, but it's surrounded by greenery, if you need a retreat from the city. Adults can relax on the pedestrian bridge, wooden structures, and benches scattered throughout the park, surrounded by herbal gardens and mini nature trails. The highlight of the park is the wooden ship play structure and an orb to climb. For a fun scavenger hunt, encourage the kids to find the musical elements and instruments for some creative play.
Boston Fire Museum
Located just a five-minute walk from Martin's Park, the Boston Fire Museum is housed in a former fire department from the late 19th century. The small museum is packed with historic firefighting items, including antique uniforms, helmets, and steam-powered firetrucks from when firefighters put out fires with horse-drawn carriages. Kids will love the interactive displays that show how firefighters used to be dispatched for emergencies before telephones. Pull down on the display, listen to the bell, and read about how the telegraph alarm would notify the first responders.