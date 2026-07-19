Between Columbus And Wayne National Forest Is An Underrated Ohio Park With Lake Fun And Scenic Trails
If you're visiting or living in Columbus, Ohio, you may already have Wayne National Forest on your to-do or already-done list. You'd be remiss, however, to think that this is the only worthwhile nature escape from Ohio's capital city. Charles Alley Memorial Park is another, less-heralded option about a 45-minute drive from Columbus. In fact, many people might have driven past it on their way to Wayne National Forest, as it's right in between and just off US-33.
Compared to the national forest, Charles Alley Memorial Park is a far more underrated spot for outdoor recreation. Larry Sanger, one of the co-founders of Wikipedia who studied and lived in Ohio, gave the park an honorable mention on his list of Central Ohio's top hidden gems in 2016. Awareness of the park has no doubt increased since then, but it still doesn't have nearly half the number of Google reviews as Wayne National Forest. Recent visitors also still say it offers ample space and ways to enjoy nature. Hikers also praise its trails for being quiet and peaceful with many moments of solitude.
One of the downsides to Charles Alley Memorial Park is its popularity for photo shoots. Family reunions, weddings, and other big events often gather here for these scenic photo ops. Fortunately, they tend to stick around the Goslin Nature Center, log cabin, and the Historic George Hutchins Covered Bridge, where the blend of timber structures and lakeside nature creates a beautiful aesthetic. You also have 350 acres to explore here, which should be ample room on either land or water to immerse yourself in its tranquil nature.
Fun on the lakes in Charles Alley Memorial Park
The park has not one but two lakes worth visiting. The main one, Lake Loretta, is the first you see as you enter the park. It's a little under 5 acres and has become a popular fishing spot. People have seen various fish as well as turtles, frogs, and snakes in the past. If you are fishing here, you have a chance to reel in largemouth bass, bluegill, and green sunfish. Ohio's Division of Wildlife helps fish populations in both lakes prosper to keep anglers busy.
The second option is Twin Lake, where you can fish from the shore. Hiking trails connect this lake to the rest of the park. Picnic tables and benches at both lakes accommodate visitors looking to while away the hours amongst nature. A pair of benches outside the Goslin Nature Center are also ideal for anglers or anyone just wanting to sit by the water.
The center also hosts various activities and events for children and adults between April and September, including canoeing on Lake Loretta. The calm water provides a decent surface for leisurely excursions. You can also participate in stargazing, pumpkin hikes, a medieval fair, Christmas celebrations, and maple tapping at certain points during the year. Groups often hire the center's top floor for weddings, conferences, birthdays, and other private events. These have the potential to make the park unnaturally busy.
Charles Alley Memorial Park's lakeside hiking trails
The best way to explore the park is on foot using its extensive network of walking trails. The easiest and most accessible route goes around Lake Loretta, but you can combine it with other routes to walk around both Loretta and Twin lakes. This loop is about 1.8 miles long and features beautiful lake scenery from sparse and densely forested shorelines. Seasonal wildflowers and fungi add vibrant colors to the lush greenery. The fiery red, yellow, and orange leaves during fall are particularly beautiful when contrasting the lake with the 1800s covered bridge.
As you're walking, you'll notice signs for other trails and pathways that aren't even on the maps. The total number of trails here is hard to pinpoint, but this invites visitors to take their time and venture down quieter, less-trodden paths. You may just want to have a GPS or smartphone on hand in case you get lost. A popular option on AllTrails is the Alley Park Outer Loop. It's a 2.4-mile route with rugged pathways through the trees and views of both lakes. Keep an eye out for birds while hiking, including blue jays, Canada geese, sparrows, great blue herons, and woodpeckers. Visitors have also spotted white-tailed deer here.
Some trails lead to Eagles Nest Golf Course, where you can play 18 challenging holes. Just be mindful of ticks, especially as climate change is increasing tick-borne illness. People have also spotted bald eagles here in the past. If you have time, combine Charles Alley with Stebelton Park. It's another underrated Ohio park with a mill, waterfall, and gorge views only 20 minutes away. These two parks are on either side of Lancaster, an unsung getaway with walkable streets and vintage finds.