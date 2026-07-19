Between Columbus And Wayne National Forest Is An Underrated Ohio Park With Lake Fun And Scenic Trails

If you're visiting or living in Columbus, Ohio, you may already have Wayne National Forest on your to-do or already-done list. You'd be remiss, however, to think that this is the only worthwhile nature escape from Ohio's capital city. Charles Alley Memorial Park is another, less-heralded option about a 45-minute drive from Columbus. In fact, many people might have driven past it on their way to Wayne National Forest, as it's right in between and just off US-33.

Compared to the national forest, Charles Alley Memorial Park is a far more underrated spot for outdoor recreation. Larry Sanger, one of the co-founders of Wikipedia who studied and lived in Ohio, gave the park an honorable mention on his list of Central Ohio's top hidden gems in 2016. Awareness of the park has no doubt increased since then, but it still doesn't have nearly half the number of Google reviews as Wayne National Forest. Recent visitors also still say it offers ample space and ways to enjoy nature. Hikers also praise its trails for being quiet and peaceful with many moments of solitude.

One of the downsides to Charles Alley Memorial Park is its popularity for photo shoots. Family reunions, weddings, and other big events often gather here for these scenic photo ops. Fortunately, they tend to stick around the Goslin Nature Center, log cabin, and the Historic George Hutchins Covered Bridge, where the blend of timber structures and lakeside nature creates a beautiful aesthetic. You also have 350 acres to explore here, which should be ample room on either land or water to immerse yourself in its tranquil nature.