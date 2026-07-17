Outside West Palm Beach Is Florida's Scenic Nature Preserve With Wetland Trails And Peaceful Vibes

While many in West Palm Beach may head east to the Atlantic Ocean coast for beach walks, visitors seeking lush nature and serene strolls should venture about 20 miles inland. In Wellington, an upscale village renowned for its horse farms and equestrian competitions, lies the over 400-acre Wellington Environmental Preserve. Opened in 2010, the preserve is part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat and was designed for an important environmental purpose. Here, Wellington's rainwater is filtered as it travels through the preserve before eventually entering the Everglades. The Wellington Environmental Preserve was also planned as a nature park where locals and visitors alike can come to hike, horseback ride, and enjoy scenic views.

Around 6 miles of trails weave in and around the Wellington Environmental Preserve. The inner trail is paved and carves through the scenic wetlands, while the outer earthen trail can be covered on horseback. You'll have beautiful views of the preserve's flora and fauna along the trails, but don't miss climbing six stories to the top of the preserve's observation tower for a bird's-eye view over this pristine terrain.

The Wellington Environmental Preserve is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to enter. The Preserve is about a 35-minute drive west of West Palm Beach and a 1.5-hour drive north of Miami. While the preserve is open year-round, avoid visiting during the summer months, which can be very hot and rainy.