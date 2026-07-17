Outside West Palm Beach Is Florida's Scenic Nature Preserve With Wetland Trails And Peaceful Vibes
While many in West Palm Beach may head east to the Atlantic Ocean coast for beach walks, visitors seeking lush nature and serene strolls should venture about 20 miles inland. In Wellington, an upscale village renowned for its horse farms and equestrian competitions, lies the over 400-acre Wellington Environmental Preserve. Opened in 2010, the preserve is part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat and was designed for an important environmental purpose. Here, Wellington's rainwater is filtered as it travels through the preserve before eventually entering the Everglades. The Wellington Environmental Preserve was also planned as a nature park where locals and visitors alike can come to hike, horseback ride, and enjoy scenic views.
Around 6 miles of trails weave in and around the Wellington Environmental Preserve. The inner trail is paved and carves through the scenic wetlands, while the outer earthen trail can be covered on horseback. You'll have beautiful views of the preserve's flora and fauna along the trails, but don't miss climbing six stories to the top of the preserve's observation tower for a bird's-eye view over this pristine terrain.
The Wellington Environmental Preserve is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to enter. The Preserve is about a 35-minute drive west of West Palm Beach and a 1.5-hour drive north of Miami. While the preserve is open year-round, avoid visiting during the summer months, which can be very hot and rainy.
Exploring the trails in the Wellington Environmental Preserve
West Palm Beach was America's most trending destination in 2025 and is part of Palm Beach County, which welcomed a record-setting 10.7 million visitors last year. For those who want to escape the crowds and immerse themselves in Florida's verdant nature, the Wellington Environmental Preserve is an under-the-radar gem.
For a peaceful walk or bike ride, head out on the nearly 3-mile paved trail that winds through the heart of the preserve. While much of the path is paved, there are a few wooden boardwalks that cross directly over the idyllic wetlands. The preserve's landscape is a habitat for wildlife, and you may spot alligators dozing in the water, turtles ambling in the greenery, and birds flitting above or wading into the wetlands (over 200 bird species have been spotted in the park). "It was an easy walk out in the preserve. Pretty serene, peaceful," wrote an AllTrails reviewer. For a longer walk, you can also stroll the dirt equestrian trail that runs around the entire border of the preserve for about 3.7 miles. This trail also connects to the large network of bridle paths through Wellington.
As you explore the preserve, you can stop at the seven learning areas to learn more about the region's protected nature and its natural filtration system. As rainwater passes through the preserve, phosphorus in the water is naturally filtered out. Later, the detoxified water is deposited into a series of canals that eventually empty into the Everglades. Make sure to also bring plenty of water and sunscreen, as much of the preserve is directly exposed to the sun.
Scenic views from the Wellington Environmental Preserve
To understand the scope of the Wellington Environmental Preserve's peaceful setting and lush beauty, head to the observation tower. It's located at the southwestern end of the preserve, where the equestrian and pedestrian trails connect. Stairs ascend the preserve's open-air tower, which rises six stories. From this vantage point, visitors can soak in the panoramas of this tranquil landscape, marked by its unspoiled wetlands and dense greenery. You can also get a prime sunset view from the westward-facing part of the tower's wraparound platform. "A great little nature preserve," raved a reviewer on Google, where the Wellington Environmental Preserve has a 4.8-star rating. "Very well maintained and a very peaceful place to walk and relax and enjoy nature!"
If you want to explore more nearby nature, about a 30-minute drive from the Wellington Environmental Preserve is West Palm Beach's Grassy Waters Preserve, a scenic Florida nature preserve with wetland trails, boardwalks, and wildlife. This preserve, which is much larger than the Wellington Environmental Preserve, measures about 15,000 acres. For fishing and boating fun near Wellington, drive about 30 miles from Wellington Environmental Preserve to Lake Okeechobee, Florida's largest freshwater lake. This 730-square-mile lake, which is part of the greater Everglades watershed, is famed for its healthy bass populations and can also be explored on scenic airboat rides.