Alabama's 'Fountain City' Is A True Hidden Gem With A Historic Downtown, Unique Shops, And Southern Eats

Close to Montgomery is a city that may be lesser known to those outside Alabama, but whose influence belongs in history books. Named for its founder, Daniel Pratt, Prattville's origins date to 1838. A New Hampshire native, Pratt wanted to manufacture cotton gins, so he built a company town inspired by New England mill villages. It included churches, schools, and what would become the world's biggest cotton gin manufacturing operation.

The factory, which operated for more than 160 years before manufacturing ended in 2009, is the centerpiece of Prattville's picturesque historic district, filled with 19th- and early 20th-century buildings. Parts of the former industrial site have been redeveloped into luxury apartments, though visitors can still appreciate the buildings from the outside. But its impressive brick structures and flowing dam hide a history that's worth exploring. Pratt was what the Smithsonian refers to as "the South's first industrialist," and the city's cotton gin works became one of the most important industrial sites in the region, helping fuel the cotton economy and leaving Prattville with a complicated but significant place in American history.

To discover Prattville's history, visit the Autauga Heritage Center. Housed in an 1848 Greek Revival house, the museum offers walking tours. But it's not just about history in this town, whose hundreds of artesian wells have given it the nickname "The Fountain City." Fill up your water bottle behind the Autauga Heritage Center or at the Doster Road Artesian Well House next to Autauga Creek. After quenching your thirst, explore Prattville's shops like its antique stores and nostalgic candy shop. Just leave room for a proper meal, as this city has some top-notch Southern eats.