Canada's Breathtaking Quebec Island Has A Charming Village With Dunes, Colorful Houses, And Vibrant Culture

When considering Canadian geography, islands may not be the first things that come to mind. However, Quebec is home to the group of islands known as Îles-de-la-Madeleine, or the Magdalen Islands. The archipelago comprises a dozen islands, seven of which people live on. Each of these inhabited islands boasts its own charm and activities. Havre-Aubert Island, which is home to the village of Havre-Aubert, stands out from the rest for its colorful architecture, history, and beautiful scenery.

As the largest and most-wooded island out of the bunch, Havre-Aubert shines when it comes to outdoor activities. Located in the village of Havre-Aubert, Sandy Hook is a 7.6-mile sand bank alongside the eastern coast of the island. Its dunes glimmer gold from the red sandstone eroded off the island's cliffs. Yearly, Sandy Hook serves as the site of the Magdalen Island sandcastle competition, which advertises itself as "the largest amateur sandcastle competition in the world," with over 400 builders participating.

Havre-Aubert is far from the French-speaking mainland province of Quebec. You can get to the archipelago via airplane or by taking a ferry from Prince Edward Island, Canada's only bear-free province. Visitors can fly directly into Îles de la Madeleine airport in Havre-aux-maisons and take a 40-minute drive to Havre-Aubert. The alternative includes taking the five-hour ferry from Souris, Prince Edward Island, into the ferry port on Cap-aux-Meules. From there, Havre-Aubert is only 30 minutes away by car.