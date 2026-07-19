Nevada's Off-The-Beaten-Path Living Ghost Town Has A Museum, Historic Cemetery, And Mountain Views

When many people think of Wild West ghost towns, what likely comes to mind are some famous examples like Calico in California or Oatman in Arizona. But did you know that Nevada has more than 600 ghost towns? One great thing about living in Las Vegas is that if you drive in any direction long enough, you're bound to stumble upon a weathered relic of the Silver State's mining past. These gems can range from abandoned one-room schoolhouses to the remnants of an old saloon.

One under-the-radar example of this is Cherry Creek, Nevada. Though most of what's left here consists of crumbling stone buildings and windswept cemeteries, under 100 people still call the area home, making this tiny slice of White Pine County a living ghost town. Wandering through Cherry Creek today, it can be hard to imagine that it was once a bustling mining hub. However, about 150 years ago, thousands of miners and their families lived and worked in this high desert hamlet.

Cherry Creek is located in northeastern Nevada, in a remote stretch of desert near Highway 50 (also known as the "Loneliest Road in America" for its isolation and the miles of vast, empty desert between towns). To say this destination is off the beaten path would be an understatement, as one of the closest populated areas is Ely, which sits about an hour's drive away. But if you're the type who enjoys exploring abandoned places (or you're making the drive between Ely and West Wendover), Cherry Creek may be worth the detour. Between the town's museum, cemetery, historical ruins, and mountain views, Cherry Creek makes for a fascinating stop in one of Nevada's more unique regions.