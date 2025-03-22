Nevada's Dazzling Desert Border Town Blends Vegas-Style Glamour With Natural Wild West Beauty
Apart from the neon-lit glimmer and casino-packed strip of America's number one party city of Las Vegas, Nevada is full of quirky, offbeat small towns that are great to visit. From overlooked cities brimming with cowboy culture and tasty Basque cuisine like Winnemucca to much-photographed ghost towns full of historic beauty like Rhyolite, there are many hidden gems to uncover in the Silver State. Nestled on the Nevada-Utah border at the start of the 400-mile Cowboy Corridor, West Wendover is a small town with Vegas-style attractions and unparalleled desert beauty.
Take a gamble on flashy hotel casinos, fill your stomach at delicious restaurants and all-you-can-eat buffets, snap photos of kitschy neon-lit signs, and discover a wonderland of the natural attractions in the dazzling Nevada desert surrounding you. Whether you're just passing through on a western-themed road trip, or you're searching for a cheap but relaxing alternative to Vegas' chaos and crowds, West Wendover is the perfect spot for a Silver State getaway. Plus, it makes a great home base for anyone wanting to explore the surrounding scenic desert and other outdoor attractions.
Vegas-style activities and spots in West Wendover
If you are coming from out of state, the best way to get to West Wendover is to fly into Nevada's Elko Regional Airport. This airport is the closest to the desert town at about a 100-mile drive east on I-80. Another option is to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport. You'll likely find more flight choices here but will have to drive slightly further (around 120 miles). Because West Wendover marks the start (or end) point of the Cowboy Corridor road trip that extends west to Reno — the world's "biggest little city" that's a hub of food, art, and outdoor fun — you will need to rent a car if you want to travel the whole route.
When you roll into West Wendover, you'll be greeted by its unofficial mascot, a mechanical neon-lit cowboy named "Wendover Will," that towers over the town against a backdrop of twinkling lights and desert sky. At 63-feet tall, Wendover Will holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the "World's Tallest Mechanical Cowboy." Serving as a symbol of the town's electric nightlife, Wendover Will invites travelers to indulge in a small but mighty gambling scene. Hit the slots at the Rainbow Hotel Casino or roll the dice at the Red Garter Hotel and Casino, both of which feature comfortable overnight accommodations and buffets. Beyond West Wendover's casino buffets, you can dine at local eateries like the Salt Flat Café, which serves delicious Mexican dishes, or Fratelli Pizza, whose Neon Cowboy specialty pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon is a favorite among locals and travelers alike.
Natural attractions around West Wendover
When you've had your fill of flashing lights and hearty bites, explore the scenic beauty surrounding West Wendover. Stretching into Utah, the Bonneville Salt Flats is a unique desert attraction composed of a 12-mile long dry lakebed that was formed during the last Ice Age. The stunning and stark desert expanse is especially popular during Speed Week, an annual adrenaline-pumping event where participating motorists attempt to break the land speed record. Event passes for Speed Week range from $25 to $65 at the time of this writing, but entrance to the flats is otherwise free and open to the public.
For below-ground adventures, explore the Jukebox Cave, an ancient cave where World War II soldiers stationed in West Wendover retreated for parties lit with string lights during national blackouts in the 1940s. The cave is only accessible if you book a tour, which consists of a three-hour underground excursion and sometimes includes a visit to the nearby Danger Cave. To explore another scenic retreat hidden on the Nevada-Utah border, check out the funky little town of Baker. Slightly further south, this town is considered a gateway to Great Basin National Park.