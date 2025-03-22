Nevada's Dazzling Desert Border Town Blends Vegas-Style Glamour With Natural Wild West Beauty

If you are coming from out of state, the best way to get to West Wendover is to fly into Nevada's Elko Regional Airport. This airport is the closest to the desert town at about a 100-mile drive east on I-80. Another option is to fly into Salt Lake City International Airport. You'll likely find more flight choices here but will have to drive slightly further (around 120 miles). Because West Wendover marks the start (or end) point of the Cowboy Corridor road trip that extends west to Reno — the world's "biggest little city" that's a hub of food, art, and outdoor fun — you will need to rent a car if you want to travel the whole route.

When you roll into West Wendover, you'll be greeted by its unofficial mascot, a mechanical neon-lit cowboy named "Wendover Will," that towers over the town against a backdrop of twinkling lights and desert sky. At 63-feet tall, Wendover Will holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the "World's Tallest Mechanical Cowboy." Serving as a symbol of the town's electric nightlife, Wendover Will invites travelers to indulge in a small but mighty gambling scene. Hit the slots at the Rainbow Hotel Casino or roll the dice at the Red Garter Hotel and Casino, both of which feature comfortable overnight accommodations and buffets. Beyond West Wendover's casino buffets, you can dine at local eateries like the Salt Flat Café, which serves delicious Mexican dishes, or Fratelli Pizza, whose Neon Cowboy specialty pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon is a favorite among locals and travelers alike.