Between Toronto And Detroit Sits Canada's Historic 'Railway City' With Tasty Eats, Fun Festivals, And Street Art

Canada is known for its extensive, scenic transcontinental train journeys through mountainous regions that carve through some of the country's most dramatic scenery. St. Thomas, in Ontario, helped shape a part of that history, making these experiences possible. The city was a major pass-through for more than 26 railway systems, connecting Chicago and New York and earning the nickname "The Railway City." It's situated just under a two-and-a-half-hour drive east of Detroit, Michigan, and west of Toronto, making it another major hub connecting major U.S. and Canadian cities.

Today, the town stretches further than its railways, connecting its community through its mouthwatering menus and exciting festivals that come alive with the city's street art. Farmers markets and fresh seafood give visitors a local flavor, while breweries, wine, and espresso bars reflect the trendy energy that's splashed along the walls lining the streets. From the rainbow crosswalk to the life-size sculptures that pop up where you least expect them, walking through town to find your next bite feels like an open-air gallery.

That same creativity carries into the city's packed calendar of community plans. Intimate paint nights and writers' meetups combined with larger-scale events, like the Railway City Music and Arts Festival, give residents and visitors plenty to do throughout the year. The Railway City offers a different perspective on Canada, where railroad history, public art, local restaurants, and community events take center stage.