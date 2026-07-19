Between Toronto And Detroit Sits Canada's Historic 'Railway City' With Tasty Eats, Fun Festivals, And Street Art
Canada is known for its extensive, scenic transcontinental train journeys through mountainous regions that carve through some of the country's most dramatic scenery. St. Thomas, in Ontario, helped shape a part of that history, making these experiences possible. The city was a major pass-through for more than 26 railway systems, connecting Chicago and New York and earning the nickname "The Railway City." It's situated just under a two-and-a-half-hour drive east of Detroit, Michigan, and west of Toronto, making it another major hub connecting major U.S. and Canadian cities.
Today, the town stretches further than its railways, connecting its community through its mouthwatering menus and exciting festivals that come alive with the city's street art. Farmers markets and fresh seafood give visitors a local flavor, while breweries, wine, and espresso bars reflect the trendy energy that's splashed along the walls lining the streets. From the rainbow crosswalk to the life-size sculptures that pop up where you least expect them, walking through town to find your next bite feels like an open-air gallery.
That same creativity carries into the city's packed calendar of community plans. Intimate paint nights and writers' meetups combined with larger-scale events, like the Railway City Music and Arts Festival, give residents and visitors plenty to do throughout the year. The Railway City offers a different perspective on Canada, where railroad history, public art, local restaurants, and community events take center stage.
The Railway City's public art and vibrant festivals
St. Thomas doesn't just decorate its walls; it tells a story through them. The city is home to over 50 murals and public art installations. They range from boxcar paintings near the Elgin County Railway Museum to a "Wings" mural by internationally known artist Kelsey Montague, as seen in Nashville's artsiest destination, The Gulch. People tend to pose in front of it to look like they have wings, or they just admire it from afar.
Many of the murals pay tribute to Jumbo the Elephant – the star of P.T. Barnum's "Greatest Show on Earth" – who died here in 1885 after being struck by a locomotive. You can see his influence in the "Greetings from St. Thomas" mural, shown above. His life-size bronze statue, located on 65 Talbot Street, is one of the most photographed spots in town. To see all of the vibrant art installations and colorful murals, the city's website has a virtual map you can follow for a self-guided gallery tour.
If you'd like a more organized experience, St. Thomas has a busy weekly calendar — including trivia nights and line dancing. Its most notable and local experience is the Railway City Music and Arts Festival, with three stages, two beer gardens, and live music throughout Pinafore Park each August. The town also comes together for Elgin County Pride, Oktoberfest, and Christmas Markets, depending on the season. St. Thomas feels like a city that's always creating something new, centered around enriching those who live there.
St. Thomas is a food and beverage conoisseur's dream
St. Thomas might be known for its art and annual festivals, but its everyday life is what keeps locals in town. Its food scene is locally sourced and highly regarded. Surrounded by some of the most agriculturally rich land in Canada, farmers bring their crops into markets around town, like the Horton Farmers Market, selling meats, preserves, baked goods, and crafts.
Beyond its homegrown fare, the city's restaurants are a melting pot of flavors with rave reviews. Buzz Bites received nearly a five-star rating on Google, offering North American cuisine with crispy chicken that guests say is juicy and flavorful with its homemade sauces. Le Cafe Siam also has nearly five stars, building a following for its Thai offerings. "Hands down will always be my favourite Thai restaurant! Service is always impeccable, food outstanding and overall cozy atmosphere," one Google Review noted.
The city also shows its international roots through wine bars, such as From The Vines (another nearly five-star-rated establishment), featuring varietals from France, Germany, and Italy. No matter if you're grabbing something for home, dining out, or enjoying a wine tasting, St. Thomas proves to be more than its nickname; it's a destination where the city streets are just as colorful as its culinary scene. Curious about more of Canada's railways? Check out stunning fall foliage on a Canadian train ride through one of the world's oldest geological formations. Or, make your way into Toronto, Canada's big city with a vibrant culture, shopping, and tasty local cuisine.