One Of Atlanta, Georgia's Safest Suburbs Is An Irish-Inspired Town With Tasty Restaurants And Golf Greens

Safety aside, Tyrone is proud of its Irish and Scottish roots. The Founders Day Festival is held each October at Shamrock Park (the town's official seal also includes a shamrock, undoubtedly a nod to its heritage). This free celebration typically has everything from carnival rides to fireworks, all to honor the town's 19th-century settlers. Additionally, Tyrone is home to Glendalough Manor. This award-winning venue for weddings and other events looks as if it belongs in the Irish countryside. In fact, this stately structure pays tribute to the sacred destination of the same name in Ireland's Wicklow Mountains National Park, which is a quick day trip from Dublin. Interestingly, you won't find an Irish pub or eatery in Tyrone.

But don't fret, the town does offer diverse eateries, such as Nikko Japanese Steakhouse. Featuring a facade with traditional art and a koi pond, it can be likened to a local Benihana. Users on Google, where it has a 4.4 rating out of more than 1,000 reviews, say you can expect large portions and an enthusiastic staff. "Best experience and food I have had at a hibachi south of Atlanta," wrote one individual. Sushi is served as well, with this same reviewer describing their selection (like the Peachtree City Roll, made with yellowtail and eel) as "divine." Others write that the restaurant is extremely accommodating to diners with allergies.

If you're a fan of Asian food, Modern Thai Restaurant is a woman-owned spot with a calming teal aesthetic. It has a near-perfect rating on Google, with customers recommending the yellow curry chicken. "Every bite was mouthwatering and [very] tender," reads a review. Keep in mind that Chapultepec Mexican Grill is a few doors down and is known for its margaritas and classic South-of-the-border dishes.