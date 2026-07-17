One Of Atlanta, Georgia's Safest Suburbs Is An Irish-Inspired Town With Tasty Restaurants And Golf Greens
County Tyrone in Northern Ireland is renowned for its outdoor offerings and historical landmarks, such as the centuries-old Beaghmore Stone Circles. Uniquely, this verdant destination is the namesake of Tyrone, Georgia, a town in Fayette County. This Atlanta suburb was established by Irish and Scottish settlers and is located about a 40-minute drive away from the Peach State's capital. Featuring tree-lined roads and vast greenery, Tyrone's highlights include its flourishing food scene and the Wendell Coffee Golf & Event Center, though it's also revered for its tranquil reputation. According to SafeWise, Tyrone, which has a population of 8,025, is one of the top 10 safest cities (the sixth in 2026 to be exact) in Georgia.
The website's research (which uses data from the FBI) found that Tyrone only had a violent crime rate of 0.5 per 1,000 people from 2024 to 2026. However, it should be mentioned that Tyrone's property crime rate was higher than its violent crime rate. Similarly, Tyrone holds a B- for crime and safety on Niche and is listed as the second-best place to live in Fayette County. One reviewer on the website wrote that they were grateful for this sense of security Tyrone provides, while another described it as "a nice, quiet town with small businesses and friendly people."
Check out these local eateries in Tyrone, Georgia
Safety aside, Tyrone is proud of its Irish and Scottish roots. The Founders Day Festival is held each October at Shamrock Park (the town's official seal also includes a shamrock, undoubtedly a nod to its heritage). This free celebration typically has everything from carnival rides to fireworks, all to honor the town's 19th-century settlers. Additionally, Tyrone is home to Glendalough Manor. This award-winning venue for weddings and other events looks as if it belongs in the Irish countryside. In fact, this stately structure pays tribute to the sacred destination of the same name in Ireland's Wicklow Mountains National Park, which is a quick day trip from Dublin. Interestingly, you won't find an Irish pub or eatery in Tyrone.
But don't fret, the town does offer diverse eateries, such as Nikko Japanese Steakhouse. Featuring a facade with traditional art and a koi pond, it can be likened to a local Benihana. Users on Google, where it has a 4.4 rating out of more than 1,000 reviews, say you can expect large portions and an enthusiastic staff. "Best experience and food I have had at a hibachi south of Atlanta," wrote one individual. Sushi is served as well, with this same reviewer describing their selection (like the Peachtree City Roll, made with yellowtail and eel) as "divine." Others write that the restaurant is extremely accommodating to diners with allergies.
If you're a fan of Asian food, Modern Thai Restaurant is a woman-owned spot with a calming teal aesthetic. It has a near-perfect rating on Google, with customers recommending the yellow curry chicken. "Every bite was mouthwatering and [very] tender," reads a review. Keep in mind that Chapultepec Mexican Grill is a few doors down and is known for its margaritas and classic South-of-the-border dishes.
Hit the links and more in Tyrone, Georgia
Tyrone might not have any major tourist attractions, but that doesn't mean that there is nothing to do in town. For sports enthusiasts, there's Wendell Coffee Golf & Event Center. The 50-acre site boasts a par 3 course, where you can play nine or 18 holes. Likewise, there's a driving range with target greens and other amenities for those interested in honing their skills. On Google, a reviewer wrote that "prices are very reasonable for such a well-maintained facility." Several others also appreciate its affordability. For reference, rates for the course are under $30, as of this writing. For added convenience, some recommend bringing cash. Wendell Coffee Golf & Event Center is open daily.
Not into golf? There are other activities in Tyrone to consider. You can, for instance, watch a show at the Legacy Theatre. Musicals, seasonal productions, and more for all ages are performed throughout the year. Tickets for the Legacy Theatre can be purchased online. Another place of interest is the Tyrone Museum, open on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Here, you can immerse yourself in Tyrone's heritage as you view a sizable model train display of the town and other local relics.
Plus, there's more to experience in Fayette County. Nearby Peachtree City has over 100 miles of paths leading to shops, food, and resorts. Meanwhile, Fairburn, Atlanta's fast-growing suburb with a charming downtown, is a short drive away from Tyrone as well, located in Fulton County. Tyrone, which is close to Interstate 85 and is 20 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), does not have any hotels. However, if you're passing through and need a place to stay, there are a few listings for charming Southern homes and guest suites in town on Airbnb.