Michigan's Vibrant Park That Could Pass For The Dutch Countryside Is Half An Hour From Grand Rapids
Tucked between Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan is a bucolic destination that brings the storybook Dutch countryside to America. Located in the Michigan city of Holland, which was established by Dutch immigrants in the mid-19th century, Windmill Island Gardens is a colorful enclave of history and blooms. In the 1960s, residents of Holland acquired De Zwaan, a Dutch windmill built in 1761, and had it shipped overseas and reassembled in Holland. De Zwaan, which translates to "the swan" in Dutch, was placed on a prominent spot on a small island in the Macatawa River, and Windmill Island Gardens opened as a beloved tourist site in 1965.
While the iconic windmill is the star, there's plenty of beauty to discover across the park's nearly 40 acres. In honor of the mother country's most famous flower, rows of colorful tulips are planted each year in the shadow of the windmill, and their spring bloom coincides with the city's annual Tulip Time Festival. Visitors can head out on an idyllic nature trail around the island and explore the park's Dutch-inspired buildings, as well as see the historic Dutch carousel and Dutch street organ that are both still in use.
Windmill Island Gardens is open daily between April and October from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m, although the last admission to the park is at 5:00 p.m. Adult admission is $13, while children (ages 3 to 15) are $6 and those under the age of 2 are free (at the time of writing). While you may think you've been transported across the Atlantic, Windmill Island Gardens is just a 30-minute drive from Grand Rapids.
Exploring the Dutch treasures of Windmill Island Gardens
Upon arrival at the Windmill Island Gardens, you will be greeted by quaint Dutch-inspired architecture and lovely gardens. An excellent place to begin your visit is the Posthouse Visitor Center, designed in the style of a historic Dutch inn, where you can watch a short film about the evolution of the Windmill Island Gardens. Adjacent to the Posthouse are a number of unique Dutch treasures that were reinstalled in Holland. You'll find an early 20th-century Dutch street organ, fancifully carved and painted in vibrant hues, that still plays traditional music. Children will want to stop for a ride on the antique Dutch carousel around which hand-painted figures revolve. Next to the carousel is a recreated Dutch building that's home to the gift shop where shoppers can browse authentic Dutch provisions and wares. Next door is the Little Netherlands Hall, a miniature display of a Dutch village.
To reach the iconic windmill, you'll cross over the Macatawa River, which could pass for a Dutch canal, on the painted wooden drawbridge. Here, you can get the perfect photo opportunity of the river with the De Zwaan windmill rising in the backdrop. Paved trails will lead directly to the windmill, which reaches an impressive 125 feet tall and is on the National Register of Historic Places. De Zwaan is still a working windmill, and its rotating wheels can transform grain into flour. You can explore the interior of the five-story windmill and see the mill's centuries-old process in action. For a panoramic view of the surrounding grounds, ascend up the stairways to the windmill's wraparound deck.
Fun events at Windmill Island Gardens
One of the best and busiest times to visit Windmill Island Gardens is during the Tulip Time Festival, when Dutch traditions and colorful tulips bloom at this annual celebration. Held for about 10 days between late April and mid-May, the festival is a city-wide affair. One of the most vibrant flower displays is found at Windmill Island Gardens when over 180,000 colorful tulips bloom across 2 acres in neat rows reminiscent of the tulip fields in the Dutch countryside. "The tulips during our visit were absolutely stunning," raved a reviewer on Google, "There were so many varieties and colors that it felt like walking through a living rainbow."
Although the tulips have a brief two-week bloom period, there's plenty to see if you're visiting in the summer and fall. A 0.7-mile walking path encircles the edge of the island, where you'll bypass fields, gardens, and the Macatawa River. You can see the community garden, made up of nearly 50 fruit and vegetable plots, as well as a native pollinator garden with plants local to Michigan. There is even a horse pasture where you may see Dutch Friesian horses prancing through the grass. Throughout the summer and fall, Windmill Island Gardens also holds a variety of events, from children's book readings to gardening classes.
After you've explored the Windmill Island Gardens, take time to stroll around Holland, an underrated city bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm. Stop at one of the two locations of deBoer's Bakkerij, an authentic family-owned Dutch bakery. Here, you can enjoy specialties like Dutch currant bread, old-fashioned donuts, and breakfast pastries. If you want to experience more outdoor fun in Holland, head to Tunnel Park, a Lake Michigan beach park with stunning sunsets and scenic swims.