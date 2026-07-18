Michigan's Vibrant Park That Could Pass For The Dutch Countryside Is Half An Hour From Grand Rapids

Tucked between Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan is a bucolic destination that brings the storybook Dutch countryside to America. Located in the Michigan city of Holland, which was established by Dutch immigrants in the mid-19th century, Windmill Island Gardens is a colorful enclave of history and blooms. In the 1960s, residents of Holland acquired De Zwaan, a Dutch windmill built in 1761, and had it shipped overseas and reassembled in Holland. De Zwaan, which translates to "the swan" in Dutch, was placed on a prominent spot on a small island in the Macatawa River, and Windmill Island Gardens opened as a beloved tourist site in 1965.

While the iconic windmill is the star, there's plenty of beauty to discover across the park's nearly 40 acres. In honor of the mother country's most famous flower, rows of colorful tulips are planted each year in the shadow of the windmill, and their spring bloom coincides with the city's annual Tulip Time Festival. Visitors can head out on an idyllic nature trail around the island and explore the park's Dutch-inspired buildings, as well as see the historic Dutch carousel and Dutch street organ that are both still in use.

Windmill Island Gardens is open daily between April and October from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m, although the last admission to the park is at 5:00 p.m. Adult admission is $13, while children (ages 3 to 15) are $6 and those under the age of 2 are free (at the time of writing). While you may think you've been transported across the Atlantic, Windmill Island Gardens is just a 30-minute drive from Grand Rapids.