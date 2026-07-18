Not Rainbow Springs, Not Valley Of Fire — This Popular Park Was Named The Best State Park Of 2026
The country's natural beauty is vast and varied. Arguably, whatever scenery or adventure a traveler desires is at their disposal. For instance, a lush tropical-like paradise awaits at Florida's Rainbow Springs State Park, where visitors can frolic in cerulean waters. On the other hand, Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park offers the opportunity to experience the Mojave Desert's mystical terrain. Both of these destinations are extraordinary in their own right and are beloved by visitors (in fact, Valley of Fire State Park welcomes more than 700,000 guests each year). Despite this, neither can say that they are the best state park in the country. In 2026, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards bestowed Gooseberry Falls State Park, established in 1937, with this title.
Revered for its five waterfalls and woodland landscapes, the 1,700-acre site is located in Two Harbors, a Minnesota city known for its unique accommodations and quaint coffee shops. According to USA Today 10Best, Gooseberry Falls State Park was nominated by an expert panel made up of avid travelers and writers (take note that winners were chosen via an online poll). It should be mentioned that in addition to being named the best state park, it received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2026, where it's listed as the best thing to do in Two Harbors.
Plus, Gooseberry Falls features a 4.9 rating on Google based on nearly 11,000 reviews. Users gush about Gooseberry Falls State Park's views and say it's an enjoyable destination for everyone in the family (it's even dog-friendly). "You are going to want to carve out [at] least a few hours for this park, wrote one past visitor. Likewise, another described it as "A must-see spot for nature lovers and anyone exploring Minnesota's North Shore."
Experience the breathtaking scenery at Minnesota's Gooseberry Falls State Park
Gooseberry Falls State Park sees about 760,000 annual visitors and is considered to be one of the most scenic destinations on the shore of North America's largest lake. As USA Today 10Best highlights, there's no shortage of activities and sights for visitors. Even better? The waterfalls can be easily reached from the Joseph N. Alexander Visitor Center (according to reviewers on Google, parking is free). To experience Gooseberry Falls State Park's majestic beauty (think rocky formations surrounded by lush trees as the sound of rushing water echoes in the background), visitors can opt for the Waterfalls Walk. This trek features paved paths through the forest that lead to viewing areas for both the park's middle and upper falls.
Gooseberry Falls State Park also offers demanding hikes for seasoned explorers. For example, visitors can follow the Gitchi-Gami State Trail to reach other nearby destinations. This includes Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, which provides a perfect day trip with cobbled beaches. Another bonus? Gooseberry Falls State Park has a campground with easy access to Agate Beach, offering sweeping views of Lake Superior. The flourishing wildlife is another draw. As you traverse Gooseberry Falls State Park, stay on the lookout for birds; various species flock here throughout the year.
On Instagram, Minnesota State Parks and Trails shared a post where visitors wrote what they love about Gooseberry Falls State Park. "Minnesota is all about water and nature and fun," said one person. They added that, "Gooseberry captures it all." Is the best state park in the country on your bucket list? Various Tripadvisor and Google users say that Gooseberry Falls State Park is extremely busy during the summer. They suggest visiting on a weekday, though keep in mind that it is open year-round. Lastly, be sure to wear the proper footwear to avoid slipping.