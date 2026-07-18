Not Rainbow Springs, Not Valley Of Fire — This Popular Park Was Named The Best State Park Of 2026

The country's natural beauty is vast and varied. Arguably, whatever scenery or adventure a traveler desires is at their disposal. For instance, a lush tropical-like paradise awaits at Florida's Rainbow Springs State Park, where visitors can frolic in cerulean waters. On the other hand, Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park offers the opportunity to experience the Mojave Desert's mystical terrain. Both of these destinations are extraordinary in their own right and are beloved by visitors (in fact, Valley of Fire State Park welcomes more than 700,000 guests each year). Despite this, neither can say that they are the best state park in the country. In 2026, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards bestowed Gooseberry Falls State Park, established in 1937, with this title.

Revered for its five waterfalls and woodland landscapes, the 1,700-acre site is located in Two Harbors, a Minnesota city known for its unique accommodations and quaint coffee shops. According to USA Today 10Best, Gooseberry Falls State Park was nominated by an expert panel made up of avid travelers and writers (take note that winners were chosen via an online poll). It should be mentioned that in addition to being named the best state park, it received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2026, where it's listed as the best thing to do in Two Harbors.

Plus, Gooseberry Falls features a 4.9 rating on Google based on nearly 11,000 reviews. Users gush about Gooseberry Falls State Park's views and say it's an enjoyable destination for everyone in the family (it's even dog-friendly). "You are going to want to carve out [at] least a few hours for this park, wrote one past visitor. Likewise, another described it as "A must-see spot for nature lovers and anyone exploring Minnesota's North Shore."