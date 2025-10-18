Minnesota's Lake Superior Park Is A Perfect Day-Trip With Cobbled Beaches And A Historic Lighthouse

Lake Superior is the cleanest lake in America, with so many interesting and beautiful places to visit along the shoreline. A road trip along Lake Superior and Minnesota's idyllic North Shore Scenic Byway is a must-do when visiting the Great Lakes region — Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is centered around its namesake cliff-top navigational beacon, which is one of the most photographed lighthouses in the U.S. Following a storm in November 1905, almost 30 ships were wrecked, and the U.S. Lighthouse Service subsequently began construction on the iconic landmark. The photogenic lighthouse was completed in 1910 and helped guide vessels on the North Shore until 1969.

But there's more to see at this state park, which is a perfect destination for exploring the great outdoors along the North Shore. You won't want to miss a visit to Pebble Beach, where you can go for a swim in Lake Superior or enjoy the scenery from the shore. The lighthouse itself is in a separate part of the state park, as it's operated by the Minnesota Historical Society. You can explore the lighthouse buildings and grounds, or take a guided tour — the historic site covers 25 acres, so there is plenty more to see and do here, including touring the lightkeeper's home, fog signal building, and a visitor center with exhibits.