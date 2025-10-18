Minnesota's Lake Superior Park Is A Perfect Day-Trip With Cobbled Beaches And A Historic Lighthouse
Lake Superior is the cleanest lake in America, with so many interesting and beautiful places to visit along the shoreline. A road trip along Lake Superior and Minnesota's idyllic North Shore Scenic Byway is a must-do when visiting the Great Lakes region — Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is centered around its namesake cliff-top navigational beacon, which is one of the most photographed lighthouses in the U.S. Following a storm in November 1905, almost 30 ships were wrecked, and the U.S. Lighthouse Service subsequently began construction on the iconic landmark. The photogenic lighthouse was completed in 1910 and helped guide vessels on the North Shore until 1969.
But there's more to see at this state park, which is a perfect destination for exploring the great outdoors along the North Shore. You won't want to miss a visit to Pebble Beach, where you can go for a swim in Lake Superior or enjoy the scenery from the shore. The lighthouse itself is in a separate part of the state park, as it's operated by the Minnesota Historical Society. You can explore the lighthouse buildings and grounds, or take a guided tour — the historic site covers 25 acres, so there is plenty more to see and do here, including touring the lightkeeper's home, fog signal building, and a visitor center with exhibits.
What to do at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park
Besides the beach and lighthouse, the park is a top choice for hikers. A section of the Superior Hiking Trail can be accessed on a 5-mile loop from inside the park. There is also a portion of the paved Gitchi-Gami State Trail— once completed, this trail will eventually stretch for nearly 90 miles. From here, you can walk or bike to Gooseberry Falls State Park or Beaver Bay on the trail — it'll be 7 to 8 miles one-way. For a shorter adventure, the most popular day hike in the park is Day Hill Trail, a 2-mile loop with incredible views of the lighthouse and Lake Superior.
If you want to stay overnight, reserve a site at Shipwreck Creek Campground. There are 46 seasonal electric sites, four backpack sites, and 20 cart-in sites in the campground. Flush toilets and showers are available seasonally; vault toilets are available year-round. For RVs, note that there is no water fill or dump station at the campground; the nearest stations are in Two Harbors or Silver Bay.
Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is a top choice for a day trip, as it's under an hour's drive from the underrated Minnesota city of Duluth. While Duluth International Airport is the closest airport to Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, you'll find many more flight options in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), recognized as one of the best in North America. It's about a 3.5-hour drive from MSP airport to Split Rock Lighthouse. You'll want your own vehicle to get to the state park and explore the area.