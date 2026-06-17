The 10 Most Scenic Parks On The Shore Of North America's Largest Lake

Few bodies of water on Earth live up to their name quite like North America's impressive Lake Superior. This gargantuan inland sea is the largest of North America's Great Lakes. Beyond its four Great Lakes peers, however, Lake Superior is also the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area. Among the lake's many superlative stats are about 3,000 cubic miles of water, a maximum depth of around 1,332 feet, and more than 1,800 miles of shoreline. This shoreline doesn't merely provide access to the lake itself. Lake Superior's coastline hides remarkable geological, ecological, or historical features that are made all the more beautiful in contrast with epic lake views. It should come as no surprise that many of Lake Superior's top attractions form the basis of amazing green spaces and public lands.

The many parks that dot Lake Superior's shores extend across the U.S. states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as the Canadian province of Ontario. In both countries, Lake Superior parks include popular, federally-managed national parks and lesser-known (but still spectacular) state or provincial parks. There are a few special parks on the shores of Lake Superior that stand out from the others for their particularly photogenic views, memorable experiences, and overall excellent introduction to North America's largest lake. Based on geological and ecological features, sightseeing trail options, and the quality of lookout points, these 10 parks in the United States and Canada offer some of the most scenic views of the mighty Lake Superior.