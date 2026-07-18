Between Fort Wayne And Detroit Is Ohio's Once-Thriving Military Fort That's Now A Reconstructed Historic Site

For all the history buffs out there, visiting open-air museums that offer an immersive glimpse into previous centuries no doubt motivates planning a vacation. An underrated spot tucked amid the Midwest prairies of Ohio is Fort Meigs – a reconstructed military garrison where guided tours and costumed reenactments bring visitors into the midst of the War of 1812. If you're interested in the history of American expansion during the post-Revolutionary period, then Fort Meigs is the place to be.

Though somewhat forgotten in the history books, the War of 1812 was America's first foray into the world arena as a fledgling nation. When the British Empire began meddling with American merchant ships trading with France, the newly independent United States declared war on Great Britain as a reminder of its sovereignty. American troops marched northwards to seize British territories in Canada, and much of the war was fought throughout the Great Lakes region. Strategically located along the Maumee River near Lake Erie, Fort Meigs was one of the biggest wooden garrisons ever built in America, and was no doubt a bustling hive of military activity. More than 1,000 soldiers were stationed within, many of them patrolling the walls, while others prepared meals and received supplies.

In 1813, British troops launched two successive attacks on Fort Meigs, even joining forces with the now-legendary Shawnee chief, Tecumseh, but American soldiers emerged victorious from the fight. More than 150 years later, Fort Meigs was reconstructed as a living history museum after the original fort had long since been dismantled. Indiana locals in Fort Wayne can drive to Fort Meigs Historic Site in about 90 minutes, while Michigan road-trippers in Detroit are just over an hour's drive away.