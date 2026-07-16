Pennsylvania's Renowned Wildlife Park With A Unique All-Water Cavern Could Become A State Park

Imagine what it was like, back in 1885, when brave tourists sat down in boats and floated into the dark. As a guide steered the vessel slowly into Penn's Cave, Victorian visitors admired the damp limestone walls and stalactites by lamplight. Long before recreational caving hit the mainstream, Penn's Cave was a rare opportunity to see underground rock formations up close, all thanks to a boat ride. This site helped introduce generations of visitors to the underground world of geology, and in turn, the cave became a profitable business for brothers Jesse and Samuel Long.

Well over a century later, the 45-minute boat tour through Penn's Cave remains a magical experience for visitors, drawing thousands each year to the rural borough of Center Hall. With minor exceptions — motorboats and LED lights to illuminate features, most notably — the attraction has changed very little since it first opened to the public, and this underground world of limestone formations doubles as a unique wildlife park. Yet a significant change could be in the works: The for-profit venture could transform into a Pennsylvania state park.

"This has been a very difficult decision for us, obviously," said Russ Schleiden, CEO of Penn's Cave, during an interview with Pennsylvania TV station WJAC on July 9, 2026. Schleiden's family has owned the cave for four generations, and the potential transition promises to be emotional. The transition wasn't official at the time of writing, but Schleiden and his daughter Jeanine Watson have publicly supported the idea. Penn's Cave and its 1,400 acres would become the Keystone State's 126th state park.