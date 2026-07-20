Between Ottawa And Montreal Is A Canadian City With River Views, Historic Charm, And Tasty Eats
Along the banks of the mighty Ottawa River lies Clarence-Rockland, a city with deep historical roots in Ontario. About a 40-minute drive from Ottawa International Airport (YOW), this municipality with just over 31,000 residents developed from several 19th-century settlements, and the city was officially formed through municipal amalgamation in 1998. Despite its relatively recent incorporation, the area is still brimming with historic reminders of bygone days, such as its City Hall and the former W.C. Edwards General Store.
Rockland's own development accelerated in 1868 when W.C. Edwards bought land and built a sawmill along the banks of the Ottawa River. Edwards hired French Canadians from nearby Québec, and the area flourished as homes were built for workers' families. With many French-speaking settlers, it remains the predominant language in the area, giving the city a strong Franco-Ontarian identity.
This riverside destination features trails for cycling and walking in summer that transform into cross-country ski and snowshoe routes in winter. Of course, all that activity needs fuel, and visitors will find globally inspired fare along with local favorites such as poutine at the many restaurants and bars in the area. In Clarence-Rockland, there's no shortage of opportunities to enjoy some good food with picturesque views of the Ottawa River before visiting the historic sites found throughout the city.
Explore the history of Clarence-Rockland
Like the cozy river town of Hawkesbury around 45 minutes away, Clarence-Rockland is tucked between Ottawa and Montreal. Dozens of designated heritage sites are found throughout the city, among them the former Edwards Sawmill, which helped transform Rockland into a thriving mill community. Today, the serene Du Moulin Park surrounds the sawmill's remains.
Five minutes away from the park by car, find Très-Sainte-Trinité Church, built in 1919. Inspired by gorgeous churches in France, the striking Romanesque Revival façade brings a sense of grandeur to this small Ontario town. Inside the church, visitors can observe intricate vaulted ceilings, pillars, and other details that create a peaceful atmosphere. About 3 miles east, the spiritual charm continues with the grey stone walls of the Baptist Church, established in 1825 by a pastor from Scotland named John Edwards to support his congregation. The structure still stands today, serving as the Tent of David, a center for worship and prayer. A two-minute drive away is the historic Clarence Cemetery where the Edwards family is buried.
Balado Discovery offers GPS-based, self-guided tours of Clarence-Rockland's many historic sites. To make the most of your time in the city, download the Balado Discovery app and let its virtual tour guides and helpful itineraries teach you about dozens of historic points of interest across town, such as the early 20th-century Sainte-Famille School and the original mill workers' housing at the Albert Dent House. On-site informational plaques at most stops add to the experience. The free app also highlights nearby points of interest and guides you to the next stops on foot, by bicycle, or by car.
Restaurants and relaxation in Clarence-Rockland
This riverside city nestled outside Ottawa is an ideal setting for relaxing waterside picnics, but if the weather keeps you indoors, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the city's many eateries. Try the freshly grilled burgers and sausages, or the mouthwatering poutine at Patate Express, which one Google reviewer claims is "By far, the best poutine in the region from a poutine lover." Another popular chip wagon — a Canadian roadside food stand or truck serving steaming hot comfort food — is Yum Yums, with its selection of loaded poutines, snacks, and sandwiches.
Global fare is easy to find around town. Rosalynn's Bistro and Catering serves Italian dishes such as its seafood linguine while Sparta's Pizza and Mediterranean Grill offers Greek-inspired entrees like souvlaki wraps, lamb brochettes, and spanakopita. For seasonal farm-fresh goods, stroll through the outdoor CR Market between May and October or visit the nearby Les Vergers Villeneuve, a farm and winery right.
With around 20 parks throughout the city, finding an idyllic place to take in riverside views isn't hard. After sampling some tasty local eats, settle in near a boat ramp or on a park bench in Parc du Moulin to enjoy views of the tranquil Ottawa River. On another nearby riverbank, James and Marie Fox Park has green areas and picnic tables ideal for relaxing. And with Ottawa just a short drive away, why not head to the city to experience one of Canada's most vibrant parks?