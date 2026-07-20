Between Ottawa And Montreal Is A Canadian City With River Views, Historic Charm, And Tasty Eats

Along the banks of the mighty Ottawa River lies Clarence-Rockland, a city with deep historical roots in Ontario. About a 40-minute drive from Ottawa International Airport (YOW), this municipality with just over 31,000 residents developed from several 19th-century settlements, and the city was officially formed through municipal amalgamation in 1998. Despite its relatively recent incorporation, the area is still brimming with historic reminders of bygone days, such as its City Hall and the former W.C. Edwards General Store.

Rockland's own development accelerated in 1868 when W.C. Edwards bought land and built a sawmill along the banks of the Ottawa River. Edwards hired French Canadians from nearby Québec, and the area flourished as homes were built for workers' families. With many French-speaking settlers, it remains the predominant language in the area, giving the city a strong Franco-Ontarian identity.

This riverside destination features trails for cycling and walking in summer that transform into cross-country ski and snowshoe routes in winter. Of course, all that activity needs fuel, and visitors will find globally inspired fare along with local favorites such as poutine at the many restaurants and bars in the area. In Clarence-Rockland, there's no shortage of opportunities to enjoy some good food with picturesque views of the Ottawa River before visiting the historic sites found throughout the city.