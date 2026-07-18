Just Outside Buffalo Is New York's Charming Village With Shops, A Walkable Downtown, And Victorian Buildings

For many visitors, the words "New York" immediately bring to mind the bright lights of the Big Apple. However, for anyone who loves exploring lesser-known destinations away from the state's most famous attractions, the rest of the Empire State beckons with under-the-radar places for sightseeing. From scenic landscapes to historic small towns, there is adventure all around. One particularly charming stop is Lancaster, a picturesque village about 20 minutes east of downtown Buffalo, the second-largest city in New York State. With a walkable downtown where local shops and tasty eateries are set among historic architecture, the village of Lancaster is ideal for a quiet weekend getaway.

Walk through the streets, and the first thing you'll notice is the rows of historic Victorian buildings. Much of Lancaster's downtown is part of the Lancaster Village Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district's most prominent landmark is the Lancaster Opera House. Dating back to the 1890s, the opera house is topped with a distinctive clock tower that rises above the village streets. Brick sidewalks and rows of leafy trees on either side create a pleasant backdrop for strolling around.

As you continue walking around Lancaster's downtown streets, more of the historic Victorian architecture reveals itself. Brick storefronts are adorned with ornate facades and Italianate stucco trim, giving Lancaster a distinctly historic character. While sightseers snap photos, keen shoppers can browse the boutiques for apparel, home decor, and even collectibles. Just south of town, outdoor lovers can enjoy leisurely walks along wooded trails at Como Lake Park. Lancaster is a reminder that New York State has far more to offer than its famous metropolis.