Just Outside Buffalo Is New York's Charming Village With Shops, A Walkable Downtown, And Victorian Buildings
For many visitors, the words "New York" immediately bring to mind the bright lights of the Big Apple. However, for anyone who loves exploring lesser-known destinations away from the state's most famous attractions, the rest of the Empire State beckons with under-the-radar places for sightseeing. From scenic landscapes to historic small towns, there is adventure all around. One particularly charming stop is Lancaster, a picturesque village about 20 minutes east of downtown Buffalo, the second-largest city in New York State. With a walkable downtown where local shops and tasty eateries are set among historic architecture, the village of Lancaster is ideal for a quiet weekend getaway.
Walk through the streets, and the first thing you'll notice is the rows of historic Victorian buildings. Much of Lancaster's downtown is part of the Lancaster Village Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district's most prominent landmark is the Lancaster Opera House. Dating back to the 1890s, the opera house is topped with a distinctive clock tower that rises above the village streets. Brick sidewalks and rows of leafy trees on either side create a pleasant backdrop for strolling around.
As you continue walking around Lancaster's downtown streets, more of the historic Victorian architecture reveals itself. Brick storefronts are adorned with ornate facades and Italianate stucco trim, giving Lancaster a distinctly historic character. While sightseers snap photos, keen shoppers can browse the boutiques for apparel, home decor, and even collectibles. Just south of town, outdoor lovers can enjoy leisurely walks along wooded trails at Como Lake Park. Lancaster is a reminder that New York State has far more to offer than its famous metropolis.
Walk around to explore the local shops in downtown Lancaster, New York
Lancaster's downtown streets are dotted with boutiques and Victorian-era architecture, making it an excellent place for an afternoon of strolling and shopping. Visitors with children should make the short walk over to the Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe, a treasure trove of plushies, collectible figurines, and all kinds of fun games. "Beware," one Google reviewer warned; "If you take a kiddo in here you may never leave." Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe is independently owned and focused on the local community, and the shelves are lined with everything from arts and crafts to sensory toys, making it a popular stop for visitors and locals with children in downtown Lancaster.
Around the corner from the toy shop is Grand Central Collectibles, which features a brick façade and a striped awning. Fans of anime and pop culture will find trading cards and collectible merchandise, along with a limited selection of comics. Right next door is the Blacksheep Boutique, which is tucked into a charming storefront and sells a selection of souvenirs and stylish home decor items. "Walking into Blacksheep Boutique feels like stepping into a little slice of shopping heaven," says a previous customer on Google. The shelves are crowded with colorful tableware, apparel, accessories, patterned throw pillows, and children's books.
More delightful goodies can be found in From the Attic just across the street. One shopper shared on Google that "these are some of the cutest, most unique and fun gifts [they've] ever seen in a single shop." For those looking to continue exploring the area, make the 25-minute drive to North Tonawanda, a riverfront city full of storybook charm.
Explore more of historic downtown Lancaster, New York
If you don't feel like shopping, Lancaster is a delightful place for a day of leisurely strolling. The Lancaster Historical Society organizes walking tours where you can admire the Victorian architecture while guides share local history, or simply amble along at your own pace. The wide sidewalks make it easy to explore on foot, and there are plenty of benches and picnic tables along the thoroughfare so you can stop to soak up the views. Leafy trees shading the sidewalks create a peaceful vibe.
Start with the impressive residential homes of the Broadway Historic District. You'll see tall stone chimneys, colonnaded entrance porches, and angular roof turrets, which create a picturesque backdrop for photos. Turn down Central Avenue to reach the historic downtown, where the Opera House clock tower dominates the skyline. Built in the late 1890s in the Italianate style, it also serves as the town hall. The surrounding buildings also feature unique Victorian-style adornments like rounded windows, patterned brick trim, and crow-stepped gables.
Experience more of Lancaster's historic Victorian architecture up close with an overnight stay at the Sassafras Bed & Breakfast, tucked between a thick grove of trees on Broadway. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the property is a colorful Queen Anne manor featuring a shaded front porch and a tall gabled roof. Inside, historic furnishings, artwork, and bookcases create an elegant atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a meal in the dining room, relax by the fire in the parlor, or retreat to the manor's elegant suites after a day of exploring. Next, head off for more adventures just a short drive away in Clarence, a charming town with shops and tasty local eats, or make your way to Buffalo and explore Silo City, a fascinating industrial neighborhood on the waterfront.