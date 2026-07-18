Forget Florida, Retire To North Carolina's Coastal Oasis With Islands, Good Weather, And Outdoor Fun
There are countless reasons why seniors are drawn to Florida as a retirement destination. From the lack of state income tax and abundant retirement community options to the year-round sunshine, it is easy to see why it has long been the choice for retirees. However, rising costs and overcrowding have some looking elsewhere, and the picturesque state of North Carolina has emerged as an underrated option. And while there are plenty of areas in the Tar Heel State that would make for an excellent retirement destination, those interested in the coastal lifestyle should look no further than the gorgeous region of Brunswick County.
According to Stacker, Brunswick County is the state's fourth-best county to retire in. Situated along the southeastern coast between Wilmington and the South Carolina border, the county is made up of mainland coastal towns and barrier islands, offering 45 miles of coastline across five stunning islands that plenty of retirees call home. In fact, Brunswick County has the highest average age in the state.
With the Cape Fear River to the east, the Atlantic Ocean to the south, and the Intracoastal Waterway running through the county, the area is ideal for retirees who enjoy water activities and an active lifestyle. Plus, the region houses more than 30 golf courses. With many different municipalities to choose from, ranging from beach towns to river villages, you are sure to find a place that is perfect for your golden years.
The coastal charm of Brunswick County's towns
The charming towns and villages scattered around Brunswick County each have their own personality, giving retirees various options to choose from. Southport is one of North Carolina's oldest and happiest coastal towns. With its rich maritime history and friendly atmosphere, it is easy to see why in 2015 Coastal Living dubbed it "America's happiest seaside town." Founded in 1792, it's filled with walkable streets, historic buildings, and picturesque waterfront scenes. Plus, retirees can look forward to joining a robust senior community, with a population of about 4,500 residents and a median age of 64.2. "Southport is one big retirement community," according to a comment on Reddit.
The charming town of St. James, another scenic retiree destination, is a bit further inland. About 60% of residents are 65 or older, and with more than 100 social clubs in town, it's very easy to get involved with the community. It's home to gated communities with multiple golf courses, private marinas, and walking trails.
Closer to the South Carolina border is the town of Calabash, the "Seafood Capital of the World." Retirees here can enjoy a slower pace of life, as well as all of the seafood they can eat. Situated along the Calabash River, fishing and boating are two of the area's top entertainment options.
Breathtaking islands and miles of beaches
Brunswick County's islands are the true draw for retirees. The region's mild coastal climate allows for four seasons of outdoor adventure. With high summer temperatures moderated by cool ocean breezes, residents can comfortably enjoy beach living throughout the year. Sunset Beach is one of America's best retirement destinations, boasting a median resident age of 69.1 years. Bird lovers will enjoy spending time at Bird Island, where you can catch a glimpse of one of the hundreds of species that reside in the region. The Sunset Beach fishing pier is a premier spot for Atlantic Ocean fishing and taking in the stunning sights of the island, and the Sea Trail Golf Resort provides three picturesque championship courses to enjoy.
Oak Island is a great choice for beach lovers and nature enthusiasts. There are over 60 public beach access points around the island, plus two fishing piers that offer gorgeous views of the water. For even more trails and natural beauty, the Oak Island Nature Center is surrounded by lush forest and a fishing area on the Intracoastal Waterway.
If you're searching for a close-knit village with beautiful beaches, look no further than Ocean Isle Beach. One Niche resident describes it as, "... a quaint fishing village straight off of a postcard." According to World Population Review, the median age here is 67.3 years, and the year-round population is under 1,000 residents. Here, retirees are joining a quiet, small-town community punctuated by 8 miles of picturesque beach.