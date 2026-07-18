Forget Florida, Retire To North Carolina's Coastal Oasis With Islands, Good Weather, And Outdoor Fun

There are countless reasons why seniors are drawn to Florida as a retirement destination. From the lack of state income tax and abundant retirement community options to the year-round sunshine, it is easy to see why it has long been the choice for retirees. However, rising costs and overcrowding have some looking elsewhere, and the picturesque state of North Carolina has emerged as an underrated option. And while there are plenty of areas in the Tar Heel State that would make for an excellent retirement destination, those interested in the coastal lifestyle should look no further than the gorgeous region of Brunswick County.

According to Stacker, Brunswick County is the state's fourth-best county to retire in. Situated along the southeastern coast between Wilmington and the South Carolina border, the county is made up of mainland coastal towns and barrier islands, offering 45 miles of coastline across five stunning islands that plenty of retirees call home. In fact, Brunswick County has the highest average age in the state.

With the Cape Fear River to the east, the Atlantic Ocean to the south, and the Intracoastal Waterway running through the county, the area is ideal for retirees who enjoy water activities and an active lifestyle. Plus, the region houses more than 30 golf courses. With many different municipalities to choose from, ranging from beach towns to river villages, you are sure to find a place that is perfect for your golden years.