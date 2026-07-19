Ditch Yosemite National Park For This Lesser-Known Dazzling Alternative With Fewer Crowds And Surreal Views

When conjuring up images of a California vacation, your mind's eye might drift to beaches bathed in golden sunlight and the stars of Hollywood Boulevard. However, many are also flocking to California's wild lands. From the towering redwoods and crystal-clear Lake Tahoe to the winding Big Sur coastline, the remote Channel Islands, and the sprawling deserts of Joshua Tree National Park, the state's beautiful landscapes have captured the attention of travelers from all over the world.

One park continues to draw more visitors than almost any other. In 2025 alone, Yosemite National Park welcomed more than 4.2 million visitors (according to the National Park Service), ranking as the fifth most-visited national park in the country. And with Yosemite lifting its reservation requirement in February of 2026, those numbers are poised to increase even more. Luckily, the Sierra Nevada mountains are home to a quieter alternative: Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve.

Formed at least 760,000 years ago, Mono Lake is an ancient saline lake (one of the largest in the state) lined with unique tufa formations that are protected within the reserve. It serves as a vibrant ecosystem for a wide range of species and, with fewer crowds and surreal views, it's also a stunning escape with an otherworldly landscape at the gateway to the Eastern Sierra. Whether visiting for birdwatching or unparalleled sunsets, there is plenty to see at this fascinating destination, and it's all just about a five-hour drive from both San Francisco and Los Angeles.