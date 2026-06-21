Visit California's 9 Secret Spots In Yosemite National Park That Most Tourists Miss

If Yosemite National Park were a band, its greatest hits would easily fill a double album. There are so many iconic vistas to be seen here that it would be easy to spend a week without straying off the beaten path. But what a shame that would be, as there is an abundance of less-traveled hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Some of these you earn the hard way, by lacing up your trail-running shoes and hiking for miles, but others are easily accessible by car despite being inexplicably ignored by the hordes of tourists clogging popular destinations like the Mist Trail or Half Dome.

To unearth these gems, we've relied on personal experience venturing off the beaten path and the wisdom of veteran hikers and explorers on Reddit, AllTrails, and Tripadvisor as well as individual travel blogs. By all means, if you've never been to Yosemite, set aside a day for the Valley floor's iconic sights, but after that, you'll make even better memories by visiting these equally spectacular spots that most tourists don't get to.