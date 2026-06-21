Visit California's 9 Secret Spots In Yosemite National Park That Most Tourists Miss
If Yosemite National Park were a band, its greatest hits would easily fill a double album. There are so many iconic vistas to be seen here that it would be easy to spend a week without straying off the beaten path. But what a shame that would be, as there is an abundance of less-traveled hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Some of these you earn the hard way, by lacing up your trail-running shoes and hiking for miles, but others are easily accessible by car despite being inexplicably ignored by the hordes of tourists clogging popular destinations like the Mist Trail or Half Dome.
To unearth these gems, we've relied on personal experience venturing off the beaten path and the wisdom of veteran hikers and explorers on Reddit, AllTrails, and Tripadvisor as well as individual travel blogs. By all means, if you've never been to Yosemite, set aside a day for the Valley floor's iconic sights, but after that, you'll make even better memories by visiting these equally spectacular spots that most tourists don't get to.
Washburn Point
Tripadvisor lists Glacier Point as the No. 1 attraction in Yosemite, with over 4,600 reviews. Washburn Point, just 0.7 miles away, has only 24 reviews as of this writing, but they are all glowing. "This is the hidden gem of Yosemite. It has many of the same, if not better views of Glacier Point, with half the noise and crowd," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer, "Stopping here made Glacier Point feel like a complete zoo." You'll find easy parking, no crowds, and what many visitors call even better views of Half Dome, Vernal Falls, and the Mist Trail.
Mount Hoffmann
Want to see what may well be the best view in Yosemite National Park? You'll have to earn it by climbing nearly 2,000 feet over the 5.6-mile out-and-back hike to the top of Mount Hoffmann. The summit lies at the geographic center of the park, with 360-degree views that include Clouds Rest, Half Dome, and the Yosemite high country. Sierra Club founder and naturalist John Muir called his hike to the top of Mount Hoffmann, "the highest point in life's journey."
Gaylor Lakes
This is another underappreciated Yosemite spot you'll need to earn with sweat equity. Starting at 10,000 feet, the hike to Gaylor Lakes is so vertiginously high that what looks like an easy 2.6-mile round-trip hike on paper becomes a lung-searing effort that will leave you panting and weak in the knees. But the payoff is the sight of the Gaylor Lakes nestled in a vivid green alpine meadow. The trailhead is right next to the park's Tioga Pass entrance, making this a great last stop on your exploration of all the underrated sights along Tioga Road.
Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne
The Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne is a three- to four-day backpacking adventure that rewards you with something few tourists will ever see: a canyon that one backpacking blogger describes as "the lesser known cousin of the world-renowned Yosemite Valley," and "far from the crowds and traffic, and not any less spectacular." Covering 30 miles, this tough one-way hike can be done using the park's shuttle bus so you can leave your car near the finish. It's notable for many waterfalls and swimming holes and stunning canyon views of Hetch Hetchy reservoir.
Lembert Dome
Not quite up for the grueling yet iconic 14-mile hike up Yosemite's Half Dome? Lembert Dome in Tuolumne Meadows is a short, easy hike that gives you the experience of going up one of those smooth granite faces without the danger, heroic exertion, or crowds. Starting at the trailhead across from the Tuolumne Meadows Campground and Ranger Station, the hike up Lembert Dome is just 2.8 miles round-trip, with 900 feet of elevation gain, or you can include Dog Lake and make it a 3.8-mile loop. For stargazing from Lembert Dome, you can join a ranger-led Stars Over Tuolumne night hike.
Inspiration Point
One of the most iconic viewpoints in all of Yosemite, Tunnel View is also one of its most crowded. Take it in, but then seek out the Pohono trailhead departing from the back of the parking lot and hike 2.5 miles round-trip to Inspiration Point, for the same views of El Capitan, Half Dome, and Bridalveil Falls from 1,000 feet higher up. "Highly recommend this trail to get great views similar to Tunnel View but without the crowds," writes one AllTrails reviewer.
Hetch Hetchy
Sometimes called "Yosemite's Secret Valley," Hetch Hetchy is packed with iconic scenery, including waterfalls and granite domes. Just 38 miles from Yosemite Valley, this little-explored region surrounds the manmade Hetch Hetchy reservoir that provides water to the San Francisco Bay Area. Unlike Tioga Road, which is only open seasonally, Hetch Hetchy is available for exploration in all four seasons (unless the weather causes closures). In springtime, the 5-mile round-trip hike to thundering Wapama Falls is spectacular and strewn with wildflowers. "This hike is a perfect taste of Yosemite without the crowds," writes one AllTrails user.
Wawona
Leave your fear of heights behind to cross the Wawona Swinging Bridge, a wooden footbridge that sways gently over the South Fork of the Merced River. There's a lovely swimming hole beneath it with a natural waterslide and warm rocks on which to sun yourself after a brisk dip. The easy 0.6-mile round-trip jaunt to the bridge is just one of the less-traveled trails you can explore in Wawona, Yosemite's Secret Getaway, where you'll also find the peaceful Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Just past the park's southern entrance, Wawona is an hour away from the bustle of Yosemite Valley.
Olmsted Point
One of Yosemite's most underrated scenic spots, Olmsted Point is easily accessible by car. Located on Tioga Road, this turnout with a rock wall lets you stretch your legs while taking in a stupendous view of the Yosemite Valley spread out below you, with majestic Half Dome looming above in the distance. "Most people never make it out of the parking lot, [but] the real magic is only a short jaunt down trail," advises one Google reviewer, who recommends taking the short 0.4-mile Olmsted Point Nature Trail from the parking lot for even better views.