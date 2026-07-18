Between Indianapolis And Chicago Is A Trail In A Vibrant College City Blending History With Tranquil Nature

Indiana may evoke cornfields and sports, but there's so much more to the Hoosier State than that. Take a stroll through the forested woodlands along the Wabash River in the state's north-central region on any given afternoon. Depending on the season, you might smell the sun baking the tall grass or turning the leaves golden; listen to a soundtrack of red-winged blackbirds and the gentle splash of a fishing lure dropping into the river; and watch colorful butterflies or soft snowflakes drift through your peripheral vision. Away from urban noise, rimmed by marshland, and shaded by buckeye, sycamore, and cottonwood trees, this nature oasis is part of the 13.4-mile Wabash Heritage Trail. This scenic, multi-use path runs along Burnett Creek and the Wabash River, traversing historic landmarks, residential parks, and farmland. The easy-to-moderate trail is open to the public and popular for jogging, strolling, and experiencing a slice of nature.

The Wabash Heritage Trail is steeped in American history. Its northern end at the Tippecanoe Battlefield in Battle Ground, Indiana, is a National Historic Landmark. The 96-acre site now includes a park, a nature center, and a museum. In 1811, it was where the Battle of Tippecanoe took place, fought between the U.S. Army under William Henry Harrison and a Native American confederation associated with Shawnee leader Tecumseh. "Go there for a great history lesson," writes one Google reviewer. "The museum itself is small but packed with information, and the battlefield itself is easy to stroll," adds another.

At the trail's southern terminus, Fort Ouiatenon is believed to have been the site of one of the earliest French trading posts. Today, the approximately 90-acre park is home to a wooden blockhouse built in 1930 in the style of 18th-century traders. The park also features picnic areas and a concrete boat ramp with river access.