Rick Steves Says This Town Is The Best Place To Escape Lisbon, Portugal, For A 'Mix Of Natural And Man-Made Beauty'

Lisbon is a dreamy destination for many, with quality cuisine, historic sites, and near-perfect weather for strolling its hilly cobblestoned streets. Fortunately for those looking to get outside the City of Light and see more of southern Portugal without traveling too far, there are many options. Few come with a higher recommendation than Sintra, about which travel guru Rick Steves says is "the perfect place to escape from city life." Tucked in the mountains, its proximity to the capital and higher elevation meant Sintra was once a cool summer escape for Portuguese royalty and their wealthy friends. That's why the town is famously dotted with castles dating back to the Middle Ages, palaces with immaculate gardens, the ancient walls of Moorish fortresses, and more.

Sintra's centuries-old status as a royal holiday spot makes it an ideal destination for those who love history, architecture, noble extravagance, or breathtaking vistas from castles perched atop mountains. Historic palaces might be the main attractions, but the gardens surrounding the estates, the natural park southwest of town, and the nearby oceanfront add the wilderness elements that impressed Rick Steves with their "mix of natural and man-made beauty."

That balance elevates Sintra to something special. Places like Pena Palace (pictured above) represent the equilibrium well, with its unique, brightly colored facades from the 1800s, ornate rooms, and ancient paths weaving through it all. Only 15 miles from Lisbon, Sintra makes for a great day trip from the Portuguese capital. But with so many spots that deserve a decent amount of time, spend a few nights in town for the best immersive experience.