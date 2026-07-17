This Best-Kept Wisconsin Secret Is A Whimsical, Free-To-Visit Botanical Garden Full Of Vibrant Urban Beauty

Madison attracts students to its large research university, foodies to its huge farmers market, and outdoor lovers to its numerous lakes. Despite its well-known attractions that draw diverse visitors, the capital of Wisconsin still has a few hidden gems that have managed to remain a secret. Allen Centennial Garden is an urban oasis full of smaller gardens and colorful flowers. So as you start planning your next visit to the city, make sure you set aside some time in this fairytale spot.

Allen Centennial Garden is a living laboratory and teaching garden for the Horticulture Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, one of the largest public universities in the United States, per Best Colleges. The university broke ground on the 2.5-acre garden after Ethel Allen, a former student, faculty member, and naturalist, made a large donation in 1985. The garden was named in honor of Ethel and her husband, Dr. Oscar Allen, a professor and bacteriologist, and it officially opened four years later.

Though Allen Centennial Garden has been part of the university's campus for less than 40 years, its location has a much deeper history. The garden surrounds the Agricultural Dean's Residence, which is also known as Lake Dormer or the E.B. Fred House. The Victorian Gothic mansion, built in 1896, was the home of the university's first four deans of the College of Agriculture. The whimsical building, with its conical tower, gabled dormers, and ogee arches, now contains offices and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.