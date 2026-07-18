England's Ex-Mining Town Is Now A Scenic Coastal City With A Vibrant Culture, Tasty Eats, And Gorgeous Beaches

When you think of England, London probably springs to mind. After all, the UK's capital is a multicultural, global metropolis with iconic attractions such as Big Ben, the Tower Bridge, and Trafalgar Square. However, England is also home to a number of smaller, more under-the-radar cities that offer a slightly quieter and perhaps more authentic experience. For this, look no further than Sunderland.

Situated along the River Wear on England's northeast coast just south of the larger Newcastle-on-Tyne, Sunderland is a town whose fascinating history interacts with a dynamic present. Once famous for coal mining and shipbuilding, modern Sunderland is home to nearly 300,000 people who possess a proud, independent spirit. This is a place that celebrates its vital, working-class past through museums and well-preserved historic sites. It's also home to a thriving arts scene and is especially proud of its local soccer team, Sunderland AFC, which competes in the English Premier League.

Sunderland also punches above its weight when it comes to cuisine, with scores of terrific restaurants and creative chefs utilizing the fresh, local ingredients. In addition, 50% of the city center is made up of greenspace, and its local beaches are ideal for relaxation, lazy strolls, or even catching a chilly North Sea wave on a surfboard.