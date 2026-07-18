England's Ex-Mining Town Is Now A Scenic Coastal City With A Vibrant Culture, Tasty Eats, And Gorgeous Beaches
When you think of England, London probably springs to mind. After all, the UK's capital is a multicultural, global metropolis with iconic attractions such as Big Ben, the Tower Bridge, and Trafalgar Square. However, England is also home to a number of smaller, more under-the-radar cities that offer a slightly quieter and perhaps more authentic experience. For this, look no further than Sunderland.
Situated along the River Wear on England's northeast coast just south of the larger Newcastle-on-Tyne, Sunderland is a town whose fascinating history interacts with a dynamic present. Once famous for coal mining and shipbuilding, modern Sunderland is home to nearly 300,000 people who possess a proud, independent spirit. This is a place that celebrates its vital, working-class past through museums and well-preserved historic sites. It's also home to a thriving arts scene and is especially proud of its local soccer team, Sunderland AFC, which competes in the English Premier League.
Sunderland also punches above its weight when it comes to cuisine, with scores of terrific restaurants and creative chefs utilizing the fresh, local ingredients. In addition, 50% of the city center is made up of greenspace, and its local beaches are ideal for relaxation, lazy strolls, or even catching a chilly North Sea wave on a surfboard.
Soak up centuries of history and culture in Sunderland
Like nearby Leicester — one of England's oldest and most underrated cities — Sunderland has a long and colorful history. Originally a fishing settlement, it developed into a shipbuilding hub and later a center for coal mining. While both industries are now part of the city's past, modern Sunderland has embraced electronics and motor manufacturing, and was named "Smart City of the Year" in 2020 at the UK's Digital Leaders 100 Awards.
Sunderland's past is on display all throughout town and its surroundings. Dating back to just before the year 1400, Hylton Castle is a small gatehouse tower castle built by Sir William Hylton. It is open to the public for tours and also features a cafe that does tea and scones. "Absolutely brilliant," raved this visitor on Google Maps, while another described it as a "[l]ovely historical place." However, the city's cultural gem is arguably the Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens. With a collection that has been growing since the early 19th century, this four-floor complex in the heart of the city features art, historical artifacts, and a botanical garden with over 2,000 plants and trees under a massive glass dome.
For something different, stop by the North East Land, Sea & Air Museums, a former RAF base that features aircraft and other vintage military vehicles that this visitor on Google Maps called a "[g]reat wee museum!" with "[s]ome wonderful displays." And if you really want to understand local culture and pride, a pilgrimage to the Stadium of Light — Sunderland AFC's home pitch — is a must. If you can't catch a match you can always take a tour, which includes access to the dressing room and tunnel, where you can live out your fantasies of playing professional English soccer..
Experience Sunderland's beguiling cuisine and coastline
There is no shortage of quality eateries to choose from in Sunderland, and a good place to start is Ember. This highly-rated restaurant is located in the newly-restored Sheepfolds Stables on the city's riverside and offers themed-based menus utilizing the freshest local ingredients. "An absolute credit to the Sunderland dining scene," acknowledged this diner on Google Maps. "10/10." It should also come as no surprise that Sunderland has world-class Indian food, especially at My Delhi. This local hotspot serves course menus and à la carte plates based on classic Indian street food and garners 4.9 stars on both Tripadvisor and Google Maps.
England can be a rainy place — though you can plan your trip with the best time to visit for optimal weather — and on those days when the sun pokes its head out, many people head to the beach. Sunderland boasts two especially nice stretches of sand: Roker and Seaburn beaches. Situated north of the River Wear, locals have been flocking here for hundreds of years to unwind to the sound of the ocean waves or walk along the promenade or the pier, and today you can even try your hand at surfing. "The jewel in the crown of Sunderland," raved one visitor on Tripadvisor. "This beach is so underrated and for no good reason."
Sunderland is easiest to reach by car or train. Newcastle International Airport is just under an hour away by rail and just a 35-minute drive, and the train trip from London's King Cross Station takes about three hours. For more of the region's brand of magic, head up the road to Newcastle, a walkable city full of nightlife and Victorian-era charm.