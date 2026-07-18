Pennsylvania's Largest Outdoor Waterpark Is A Family-Friendly Summer Getaway In The Pocono Mountains
Thirty-seven rides and attractions, a 1,000-foot-long lazy river, an eight-story waterslide the length of nearly three football fields. Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark is the largest outdoor waterpark in Pennsylvania, spanning 15 acres. Located less than an hour's drive from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP), it's a convenient getaway for families seeking summer fun.
Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark is part of Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains, surrounded by some of Pennsylvania's most beautiful lakefront towns. In addition to dozens of rides and slides, the waterpark has a wave pool, surf wave simulator, themed play zones, and a guest-favorite lazy river with waterfalls and geysers. It features several headline attractions, like the Titan, the largest waterslide of its kind in the world, and the Spin Cycle, the only tandem bowl slides in the entire Northeast region. Other highlights include an eight-lane racing slide, a six-story funnel slide above the Poconos, and the relaxing Olympic Pool.
Beyond the rides, the waterpark also has interactive play areas, such as the Egyptian-themed Pharoah's Phortress and Mummy's Oasis, with tipping buckets, water cannons, and slides. To dry off, guests can embark on a chairlift ride and take in awe-inspiring views of the mountains — a visual reminder of the natural beauty that surrounds the waterpark on all sides.
Tips for your trip to Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark
While the Poconos are generally cooler in the summer than other parts of Pennsylvania, families seeking relief from the sun can rent a private cabana at Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark. There are several options to choose from — the premium cabanas include a more private location, ceiling fan, and mini fridge. Keep in mind that outside food and drinks aren't allowed at Camelbeach, and the concessions can be quite pricey, according to past visitors. "Some single meals reach $30 per person. A simple cheeseburger and fries meal is $18," one guest wrote in a Google review.
The waterpark rents strollers and wheelchairs for visitors to navigate the park more easily. Families can also reserve poolside lounge chairs, covered picnic tables, and storage lockers for added convenience. General admission starts at $30 per person, and prices are reduced to $22 per person after 3 p.m. When the weather isn't cooperating, you can still access the resort's Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark year-round, which boasts many thrilling attractions of its own.
Those who wish to stay overnight can book one of 453 guest suites at the Camelback Resort, a blend of beauty and thrills in the Pocono Mountains. While access to Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark is included with every stay, admission to Camelbeach may cost extra. Interested in extending your stay in the Poconos? Check out Skytop Lodge, rated Pennsylvania's best resort for families in 2026.