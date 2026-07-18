Pennsylvania's Largest Outdoor Waterpark Is A Family-Friendly Summer Getaway In The Pocono Mountains

Thirty-seven rides and attractions, a 1,000-foot-long lazy river, an eight-story waterslide the length of nearly three football fields. Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark is the largest outdoor waterpark in Pennsylvania, spanning 15 acres. Located less than an hour's drive from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP), it's a convenient getaway for families seeking summer fun.

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark is part of Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains, surrounded by some of Pennsylvania's most beautiful lakefront towns. In addition to dozens of rides and slides, the waterpark has a wave pool, surf wave simulator, themed play zones, and a guest-favorite lazy river with waterfalls and geysers. It features several headline attractions, like the Titan, the largest waterslide of its kind in the world, and the Spin Cycle, the only tandem bowl slides in the entire Northeast region. Other highlights include an eight-lane racing slide, a six-story funnel slide above the Poconos, and the relaxing Olympic Pool.

Beyond the rides, the waterpark also has interactive play areas, such as the Egyptian-themed Pharoah's Phortress and Mummy's Oasis, with tipping buckets, water cannons, and slides. To dry off, guests can embark on a chairlift ride and take in awe-inspiring views of the mountains — a visual reminder of the natural beauty that surrounds the waterpark on all sides.