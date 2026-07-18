Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Midwest Park Outside Fort Wayne With Free-Roaming Bison, Trails, And Tours

Few scenes capture the pre-colonial American wilderness like the sight of bison and elk grazing in a prairie. While Yellowstone National Park is famous for both animals, travelers can also see free-roaming herds at a more intimate spot less than a half-hour drive outside Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the LC Nature Park. Yellowstone is huge — over 2 million acres — but that can also mean planning multiple days to move between trailheads or waiting hours for wildlife to appear. By contrast, LC Nature Park is just over 300 acres, according to the park's website, so you could tour much of the park in a few hours. Combined with its easy access from Fort Wayne, LC Nature Park is a convenient option for a wildlife-focused day trip.

LC Nature Park's bison are a centerpiece of the park, but they play a vital role beyond offering a majestic sight. The herd helps sustain the restored prairie by stirring soil and dispersing seeds, creating a habitat for diverse plants and animals. Visitors can watch the bison moving through prairie as they once did across much of the Midwest before settlement. According to the National Park Service, only about 2% of America's tallgrass prairie remains today. That makes the park stand out as one of the best day trips from Fort Wayne — not simply because of the bison but because of the rare environment that they nourish.

The park offers a few ways to experience its restored wilderness. You can take part in a tour with some unique options catered specifically to wildlife viewing. Or, for those who prefer to explore on foot, wander some of the trails through grassy prairie and shaded woodlands.