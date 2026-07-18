Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Midwest Park Outside Fort Wayne With Free-Roaming Bison, Trails, And Tours
Few scenes capture the pre-colonial American wilderness like the sight of bison and elk grazing in a prairie. While Yellowstone National Park is famous for both animals, travelers can also see free-roaming herds at a more intimate spot less than a half-hour drive outside Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the LC Nature Park. Yellowstone is huge — over 2 million acres — but that can also mean planning multiple days to move between trailheads or waiting hours for wildlife to appear. By contrast, LC Nature Park is just over 300 acres, according to the park's website, so you could tour much of the park in a few hours. Combined with its easy access from Fort Wayne, LC Nature Park is a convenient option for a wildlife-focused day trip.
LC Nature Park's bison are a centerpiece of the park, but they play a vital role beyond offering a majestic sight. The herd helps sustain the restored prairie by stirring soil and dispersing seeds, creating a habitat for diverse plants and animals. Visitors can watch the bison moving through prairie as they once did across much of the Midwest before settlement. According to the National Park Service, only about 2% of America's tallgrass prairie remains today. That makes the park stand out as one of the best day trips from Fort Wayne — not simply because of the bison but because of the rare environment that they nourish.
The park offers a few ways to experience its restored wilderness. You can take part in a tour with some unique options catered specifically to wildlife viewing. Or, for those who prefer to explore on foot, wander some of the trails through grassy prairie and shaded woodlands.
Hike or tour the LC Nature Park
LC Nature Park has a few different guided tours available, depending on when you come and what you want to see. Every Saturday, it runs safari bus tours through the park, with no registration needed. It's a good option if you want to come by on a whim. To maximize your chances of a wildlife encounter, you might want to go with either the Calves & Charcuterie or Calves & Coffee tours. These are offered intermittently with pre-registration, and they bring guests along to find calves to feed (while guests can snack, too, on the provided spreads or pastries).
A self-guided hike through the park is another option. Close to 5 miles of trails circle the fenced-in animal grazing areas and criss-cross the prairie. The website notes that the trails can be steep and rugged at times. "It was a fairly easy, but long hike. A few hills. But very beautiful landscape!" one reviewer wrote on Google Maps. One caveat of the self-guided hike, though, is that you won't be able to see the park's ancient dune, which is only accessible through guided hikes. Those hikes are scheduled for a few different days throughout the year, as published on the park website.
Without a pre-booked hike or tour, LC Nature Park is open to the public (with a small admission fee) from May through October on Saturdays. The park is one of the reasons you might want to plan a visit to Fort Wayne, an underrated and dynamic Midwest city, which is about a 20-minute drive away. If you're looking for other nature outings to add to a Fort Wayne stay, also consider the J. E. Roush Fish and Wildlife Area, offering picturesque lake fun about 40 minutes by car from the city.