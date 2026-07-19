Between Fort Wayne And Lansing Is Indiana's Scenic Lake Park For Serene Trails, Fishing, And Cabin Stays
Indiana's bucolic, Midwest landscapes are treasured for offering relaxing getaways spent fishing and enjoying time in nature. The Trine State Recreation Area is no different, with a large kettle lake in which to cast a line, trails among the trees, and cabins near the shore for a peaceful family weekend away from the city.
You'll find it a little over an hour south of Lansing, Michigan, and around 45 minutes north of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) service these cities respectively. From either location, the I-69 will take you straight to this lush spot, situated just across the freeway from Pokagon State Park and accessible for a small entrance fee.
This scenic lake park is enjoyed by locals for being an uncrowded and lovely spot, with one visitor saying on Google that it is "Very pretty and not as crowded as Pokagon". Its serene waters are surrounded by verdant trees. Additionally, its forests and wetlands attract abundant wildlife, including the 80-plus bird species that have been seen here, whose songs accentuate the views.
Trine State Recreation Area's peaceful hiking trails
There are three established trails, some of which consist of mown pathways, throughout the Trine State Recreation Area: the Rolling Oaks Trail, the Gentian Lake Trail, and the Bike Trail. A TripAdvisor reviewer shared that every visit is a unique experience: "What I particularly appreciate is that the groundskeepers carve new paths through the tall grass, ensuring that hiking remains exciting."
The Rolling Oaks Trail is easily walkable, pleasant, and uncrowded. It winds through the trees and meadows, granting a peaceful and scenic stroll. One AllTrails hiker remarked that it "was easy to follow, thanks to clear signage and well-groomed paths. We were particularly impressed by the variety of environmental features." The route generally takes less than an hour to traverse.
The Gentian Lake Trail is ideal for enjoying shoreline views and spotting a variety of birds. It runs along the eponymous lake (also known as Failing Lake). Meanwhile, the Bike Trail is less than a mile and is an easy, paved route for cyclists. The three trails combined cover around three miles of ground. You can walk each of them throughout the year. On your way into the park, pick up supplies at the cozy Indiana city of Angola, a little over five miles south.
Fishing and staying at Trine State Recreation Area
Take part in an age-old, back-to-nature pastime, and catch and cook your own lake fish at the Trine State Recreation Area. In Gentian Lake, you'll find perch, bass, and bluegill. Rent a boat or fish from the pier; just make sure to have your fishing license handy or purchase a one-day license at Pokagon State Park.
After your fishing session, take your catch to one of the 12 on-site cabins which are each equipped with kitchen appliances (linens and bedding must be obtained from the welcome center). The cabins, with animal-themed names like Sandpiper and Kingfisher, sleep between two and six people and can be booked on Reserve America. Previous visitors were impressed with their stays, with one Google reviewer enthusing, "We had a blast, the cabins were nicer than we expected. We are definitely coming back!"
After a couple of days and nights in this beautiful park, you may want to explore the surrounding area, including the friendly town of Fremont, only five miles east. Head northward for about 20 minutes and cross the Michigan border to shop and stroll in Coldwater's walkable downtown area, and enjoy a '50s-style diner meal at Jeannie's Diner.