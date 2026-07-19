Between Fort Wayne And Lansing Is Indiana's Scenic Lake Park For Serene Trails, Fishing, And Cabin Stays

Indiana's bucolic, Midwest landscapes are treasured for offering relaxing getaways spent fishing and enjoying time in nature. The Trine State Recreation Area is no different, with a large kettle lake in which to cast a line, trails among the trees, and cabins near the shore for a peaceful family weekend away from the city.

You'll find it a little over an hour south of Lansing, Michigan, and around 45 minutes north of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) service these cities respectively. From either location, the I-69 will take you straight to this lush spot, situated just across the freeway from Pokagon State Park and accessible for a small entrance fee.

This scenic lake park is enjoyed by locals for being an uncrowded and lovely spot, with one visitor saying on Google that it is "Very pretty and not as crowded as Pokagon". Its serene waters are surrounded by verdant trees. Additionally, its forests and wetlands attract abundant wildlife, including the 80-plus bird species that have been seen here, whose songs accentuate the views.