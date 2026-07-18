Colorado's Fast-Growing Town With Americana Vibes Has A Historic Downtown And Nearby State Parks
While Colorado's small communities often ooze local charm, they can quickly turn into ghost towns. However, just outside Fort Collins, one of Colorado's fastest-growing towns is able to maintain its folksy feel while expanding into the 21st century. Timnath, Colorado, is developing rapidly, but its historic downtown buildings help it maintain a quaint charm.
According to the real estate education company Aceable Agent, Timnath was the second fastest-growing town in Colorado from 2022 to 2023. But that doesn't tell the whole story, as Timnath has a long history of population booms. In fact, per the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance, it's the fastest-growing town in Colorado since 2010, when it was home to just 625 residents. The town now has around 12,000 residents within its 7 square miles. Thanks to the area's agriculturally rich lands, Timnath was established as a small farming community in the late 1800s, and its historic charm is preserved in its Old Town.
Timnath is so dedicated to preserving its history and community feel that the town participates in Colorado's Main Street Program, which offers support for revitalization efforts of small towns. In addition to preserving the buildings, the town also maintains its small-town feel through opportunities for local businesses. While the town itself is a must-visit, there are also plenty of natural areas to explore nearby. In addition to over 1,200 acres of parks and recreation areas in Timnath, a few state parks are within easy reach if you want to fully escape into Colorado's gorgeous nature.
Timnath's charming and historic downtown
Along Timnath's Main Street, you'll find 19th- and 20th-century buildings touting a classic Americana style. Picture colorful square storefronts and a few brick facades that emanate Main Street USA vibes. You can take a short 10-minute stroll down the road to hit all the town's historic sites, embarking on a mini self-guided tour using an online interactive map from the Timnath Community Development Department.
Start your tour of Old Town at Old Timnath Elementary. While the town built its first schoolhouse in 1869, the red-brick building standing on Main Street today was built in 1909. Just a four-minute walk south, you'll come upon the 1888 Timnath Presbyterian Church, boasting an elegant Gothic Revival style. Next, you'll pass by one- and two-story square brick buildings, including the first bank in the town, a grocery storefront, and a former post office. The tour culminates in a stop at the Colorado Feed and Grain Landmark. The two-story wooden building began as a gristmill for local farmers, and today, it serves as a community hub, housing a coffeehouse, brewery, and general store. During the summer, there's also a bi-monthly market outside the building to promote local farmers and artisans.
Visiting Timnath can be done as a day trip. Its historic downtown is just a 20-minute drive from Fort Collins (Colorado's less-touristy city hidden in the Rockies), but those flying in should land at Denver International Airport (DEN). From there, you can rent a car and drive about 60 miles north to the town and its nearby natural attractions. There aren't any hotels in town, but camping is an option in nearby state parks.
Outdoor recreation in and around Timnath
Timnath itself is located alongside the Cache la Poudre River. In addition to Timnath's historical attractions, the town's parks and recreation department is well-developed. The Timnath Reservoir is a 600-acre body of water, used exclusively by residents within the community and permitted anglers. From the shore, you can see Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the distance and Timnath's stately water tower. Weitzel Park is another free, day-use area with river views, a fishing pond, picnic tables, and access to the Poudre River Trail, a 21-mile route.
If you'd rather venture outside Timnath's boundaries, Lory State Park is about a 35-minute drive northwest. As an under-the-radar state park in the Rocky Mountain Foothills, Lory offers over 2,500 acres of lush green hills and rocky landscapes. There are about 28 miles of trails to explore on foot, on horseback, or by mountain bike. Pack a picnic to enjoy a peaceful lunch in the park, or prepare yourself for an overnight excursion. All six camping sites are primitive and require a 2-mile hike to reach them, and make sure to make a reservation beforehand.
A 20-minute drive southwest is Boyd Lake State Park, featuring scenic trails, beaches, and water sports. Per the park's website, the 1,700-acre lake is closed to boats for the rest of 2026 due to low water levels, but swimming, paddleboards, and kayaks are still permitted. Aside from water activities, you can also partake in paved or grassy routes along the lake. The campsites here are more accessible than those at Lory State Park, offering 140 pull-through sites with electric hookups, toilets, a playground, and a dump station. Whether you want to fully disconnect or simply spend the day exploring Colorado's smaller gems, Timnath is an idyllic destination.