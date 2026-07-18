Colorado's Fast-Growing Town With Americana Vibes Has A Historic Downtown And Nearby State Parks

While Colorado's small communities often ooze local charm, they can quickly turn into ghost towns. However, just outside Fort Collins, one of Colorado's fastest-growing towns is able to maintain its folksy feel while expanding into the 21st century. Timnath, Colorado, is developing rapidly, but its historic downtown buildings help it maintain a quaint charm.

According to the real estate education company Aceable Agent, Timnath was the second fastest-growing town in Colorado from 2022 to 2023. But that doesn't tell the whole story, as Timnath has a long history of population booms. In fact, per the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance, it's the fastest-growing town in Colorado since 2010, when it was home to just 625 residents. The town now has around 12,000 residents within its 7 square miles. Thanks to the area's agriculturally rich lands, Timnath was established as a small farming community in the late 1800s, and its historic charm is preserved in its Old Town.

Timnath is so dedicated to preserving its history and community feel that the town participates in Colorado's Main Street Program, which offers support for revitalization efforts of small towns. In addition to preserving the buildings, the town also maintains its small-town feel through opportunities for local businesses. While the town itself is a must-visit, there are also plenty of natural areas to explore nearby. In addition to over 1,200 acres of parks and recreation areas in Timnath, a few state parks are within easy reach if you want to fully escape into Colorado's gorgeous nature.