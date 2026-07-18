Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's Colorful Outdoor Mall With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Movies
While everyone is taking a towel to the beach, in Lakeland, Florida, visitors discover a different attraction — one that excites shoppers, satisfies the cinephile, and nourishes the foodie. Just an hour or less between Tampa and Orlando, you'll find Lakeside Village Mall. The outdoor shopping center spans 88 acres and is home to name-brand department stores, an IMAX movie theatre, and a list of restaurants for any type of craving.
Anchor stores like Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's give visitors a wide range of options in apparel. Stores like Yates & Hagan, Fleet Feet, and J.Crew Factory offer a mix of home goods, athletic wear, and everyday fashion, while jewelry lovers can browse Pandora for a new charm or gift. The promenade itself adds to the appeal, with landscaped courts and cobblestone paths that give the center a vibrant, walkable charm rather than the beige sameness of an indoor mall. It's extra special during the holiday season, as a large Christmas tree illuminates the property with a holiday color palette.
When it's time to refuel, you can find eateries that aren't at your typical food court. Hungry visitors go to KPOT Korean Barbecue and Hot Pot and Pizzeria Valdiano, as well as casual classics like Chili's, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Olive Garden. Then, at the end of your meal, catch a movie at the CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX, showcasing all the latest flicks. The retro neon lights are a timeless touch to a modern promenade, highlighting the street's radiant energy.
Where to eat at Lakeside Village
Lakeside Village's food scene has more than a dozen restaurants covering everything from sit-down dinners to quick bites between stores. For something interactive, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot lets guests cook their own meats on a tabletop grill or build a hot pot from a rotating list of broths and ingredients (as shown above). It's received nearly five stars on Google reviews, and guests particularly highlight its customer service. "Came back for the amazing service and food," one diner mentioned. Pizza slices at Pizzeria Valdiano continue the international fare, along with Saigon Bistro, a Vietnamese cuisine with mouthwatering Pho options.
For visitors who'd rather stick with something familiar, Chili's, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Olive Garden are all on-site, as well. Several restaurants also offer street-side seating, so diners can eat outdoors while watching shoppers stroll the promenade. All of these restaurant options are walking distance from the major retail stores or just beside the parking lots, making it easy to reach on foot. Browse the novels at Books-A-Million and then head across the street to a steakhouse called Grillsmith, or purchase some accessories at Claire's before heading in for your KPOT reservation. After all that walking, the theater is never far off — a fitting next stop once you've eaten every last bite.
The IMAX theatre and other entertainment to explore at Lakeside Village Mall
With 18 screens and an IMAX auditorium, some visitors skip the shopping and dining and head straight to the CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX. There's a concession stand that sells all the classics, popcorn, hot dogs, and soda, but guests especially like the film experience. One reviewer on Google mentioned, "The theaters themselves are incredibly comfortable — spacious seating, great sound, and crystal‑clear screens that make every movie feel bigger and better." However, some people feel it is overpriced and claim the movies don't always start on time. The theater does offer discounts and a rewards program for a more budget-friendly experience.
Throughout the year, Lakeside Village also hosts free live entertainment, such as live music, seasonal markets, and pop-up events centered around the fountain at the heart of the promenade. Similar to New York's largest shopping mall, visitors can turn a day trip into an overnight stay. Several hotels, including Hampton Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, and Residence Inn by Marriott, sit within walking distance of it all.
Lakeland has plenty to offer beyond the mall, too. A short drive away, Lakeland has earned recognition as a city with one of the "best city parks" in America, and history buffs can explore Solomon's Castle, a quirky aluminum fortress built around a 16th-century ship replica. If you're embarking on a road trip from Orlando to Tampa or vice versa, these destinations are a good side quest, but Lakeside Village Mall is the extra magic behind a memorable trip.