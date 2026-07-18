Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's Colorful Outdoor Mall With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Movies

While everyone is taking a towel to the beach, in Lakeland, Florida, visitors discover a different attraction — one that excites shoppers, satisfies the cinephile, and nourishes the foodie. Just an hour or less between Tampa and Orlando, you'll find Lakeside Village Mall. The outdoor shopping center spans 88 acres and is home to name-brand department stores, an IMAX movie theatre, and a list of restaurants for any type of craving.

Anchor stores like Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's give visitors a wide range of options in apparel. Stores like Yates & Hagan, Fleet Feet, and J.Crew Factory offer a mix of home goods, athletic wear, and everyday fashion, while jewelry lovers can browse Pandora for a new charm or gift. The promenade itself adds to the appeal, with landscaped courts and cobblestone paths that give the center a vibrant, walkable charm rather than the beige sameness of an indoor mall. It's extra special during the holiday season, as a large Christmas tree illuminates the property with a holiday color palette.

When it's time to refuel, you can find eateries that aren't at your typical food court. Hungry visitors go to KPOT Korean Barbecue and Hot Pot and Pizzeria Valdiano, as well as casual classics like Chili's, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Olive Garden. Then, at the end of your meal, catch a movie at the CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX, showcasing all the latest flicks. The retro neon lights are a timeless touch to a modern promenade, highlighting the street's radiant energy.