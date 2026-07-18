Between Edmonton And Banff National Park Is Canada's Underrated Escape For Lake Fun, Camping, And Hiking

Although the Canadian province of Alberta is home to undoubtedly beautiful scenery, including the waterfront landscapes of Lake Louise, some folks may prefer a less crowded destination for their getaway in nature. Luckily, tucked between Edmonton and Banff National Park is an underrated escape where you can enjoy lakeside fun, camping, hiking, and, of course, wow-worthy views. Crimson Lake Provincial Park is tucked just two hours from Banff and just under 2.5 hours from Edmonton. In contrast to Banff's plethora of accolades, Crimson Lake Provincial Park has fewer than 1,000 Google Maps reviews, although many of them rave about the park's idyllic surroundings. One reviewer even commented that the park was, "Absolutely beautiful. Went on a Monday and it was practically empty."

The park's boundaries are home to several bodies of water. Crimson Lake is the largest, but the smaller Twin Lakes has its own appeal, too. One Tripadvisor reviewer stated that, "This quiet quaint lake is meticulously kept clean and its "No Powered Watercraft" policy keeps this the cleanest lake in Alberta..." Visitors will find plenty of secluded camping sites near the water at the park's two campgrounds and enough outdoor activities to keep everyone busy for days. In fact, camping at Crimson Lake is frequently mentioned by Google reviewers. When you've had your fill of waterskiing, swimming, and kayaking, the trails in Crimson Lake Provincial Park are excellent for hiking and biking with mostly flat terrain. Several are even open in winter for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.