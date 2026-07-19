Hidden In The Finger Lakes Is New York's Hilly Nature Preserve With A Serene Trail And Scenic Lake Views

When you hear the words "New York," you most likely think of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Central Park, and other attractions associated with America's iconic metropolis. However, New York is more than just a city: it's one of the biggest states in the eastern U.S. and boasts unspoiled natural destinations, including mountains, deep forests, flowing rivers, and plenty of lakes.

Some of its most unique freshwater bodies are the Finger Lakes, which are found in the state's western flank between Syracuse and Buffalo. The beautiful lakes are surrounded by woodlands, wineries, and some very charming towns, and it is here where you'll also find Great Hill Nature Preserve — also known as Nundawao. Situated at the southern end of Canandaigua Lake, this park occupies 313 acres and is made up of hickory and oak forest that blankets a steep hill, offering some very nice vistas of the lake and surrounding area.

People come to Great Hill Nature Preserve to unwind in the natural surroundings. It's a good spot for birdwatching or catching a glimpse of other wildlife, and the preserve offers a hiking trail that snakes between boulders on the hillside left over from the last Ice Age. "Nice hike," wrote one visitor on the hiking site, AllTrails. "Trail was well marked and [had a] beautiful view of Canandaigua Lake."