Hidden In The Finger Lakes Is New York's Hilly Nature Preserve With A Serene Trail And Scenic Lake Views
When you hear the words "New York," you most likely think of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Central Park, and other attractions associated with America's iconic metropolis. However, New York is more than just a city: it's one of the biggest states in the eastern U.S. and boasts unspoiled natural destinations, including mountains, deep forests, flowing rivers, and plenty of lakes.
Some of its most unique freshwater bodies are the Finger Lakes, which are found in the state's western flank between Syracuse and Buffalo. The beautiful lakes are surrounded by woodlands, wineries, and some very charming towns, and it is here where you'll also find Great Hill Nature Preserve — also known as Nundawao. Situated at the southern end of Canandaigua Lake, this park occupies 313 acres and is made up of hickory and oak forest that blankets a steep hill, offering some very nice vistas of the lake and surrounding area.
People come to Great Hill Nature Preserve to unwind in the natural surroundings. It's a good spot for birdwatching or catching a glimpse of other wildlife, and the preserve offers a hiking trail that snakes between boulders on the hillside left over from the last Ice Age. "Nice hike," wrote one visitor on the hiking site, AllTrails. "Trail was well marked and [had a] beautiful view of Canandaigua Lake."
Scenic hikes and lake views at Great Hill Preserve
Like the lake it overlooks, Nundawao (the Seneca name for the hill) was formed by retreating glaciers, resulting in the steep rocky hill we see today. The Seneca people regard it as their birthplace, and the preserve was cobbled together through land donations and purchases starting in 2000.
The park's Nundawau (Great Hill) Loop Trail is the main attraction, and according to this visitor on AllTrails, it's "very secluded." It begins on the side of South Hill Road and climbs onto the hillside. Since there's no dedicated parking area, street parking is the only option. It's a 2.2-mile loop hike that is best done counterclockwise. It gets quite steep in spots with a lot of fallen leaves in the fall and patches of loose shale, so some past visitors recommend hiking poles.
While the summers are green and lush, Great Hill Nature Preserve is also very attractive in the winter. The bare trees mean that the views of Canandaigua Lake are unobstructed, making it the best time to take in its shimmering waters or frozen surface. Like the New York town of Corinth, dubbed the "Snowshoe Capital of the World," the preserve also attracts fans of shuffling through the white stuff and other forms of winter recreation. "Great for cross country skiing when it snows!" exclaimed one visitor on Google Maps.
Explore these attractions nearby Great Hill Nature Preserve
While certainly worth visiting, the Nundawao isn't the only act in town. The Finger Lakes are stacked with amazing natural features such as Watkins Glen — the most-visited state park in the U.S. — and next to the preserve are a couple of excellent sites. Clark Gully sits less than a mile northeast of Nundawao and features some small waterfalls. This ravine is accessible via a steep scramble and isn't for casual walkers, but if you're in shape and willing to put in the work, you're rewarded with some gorgeous cascades. "Absolutely, fabulous hiking place if you're looking for a more advanced or challenging hike," wrote one visitor on Google Maps, while another observed, "This is a must do while you're in the area."
Just south of Great Hill Nature Preserve is High Tor Wildlife Management Area, a 6,900-acre holding boasting forests, rivers, ponds, and open fields, according to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The protected area is accessible via a number of hiking and biking paths that combine access roads and established foot trails. When it comes to wildlife, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation notes to keep your eyes open for wild turkey, white-tailed deer, cottontail rabbit, raccoon, and beaver. High Tor has also been designated as a Bird Conservation Area and provides critical habitat to threatened species, including the bald eagle, Cooper's hawk, and northern goshawk. "Gorgeous views, good moderately challenging trails," reported one walker on Google Maps.
It's just under a two-hour drive from Buffalo International Airport to Naples, New York, the nearest town to Nundawao, where you'll also find shops, restaurants, and accommodations. For more of what the Finger Lakes has to offer, check out these incredible towns for charm, wine, and waterfront adventures.