Situated Between Seattle And Spokane Is Washington's Lake State Park With Water Fun And Camping

The state of Washington is known for offering a plethora of outdoor activities amid the backdrop of stunning natural landscapes. This terrain ranges from snow-capped peaks to rainforests, many of which are set among mountains or towering trees. However, between Seattle and Spokane, there is a state park that is actually situated in a desert environment. Despite its arid surroundings, Potholes State Park is best known for its water-related activities.

Potholes State Park is situated in the eastern half of the state, just under two hours southwest of Spokane. This 773-acre park occupies 6,000 feet along the southern shore of Potholes Reservoir. Because of this unique location, Potholes State Park features a unique mix of natural features. In addition to the lakeshore, the park contains sand dunes, rocky-lined canyons, and freshwater marshes. Walking the three miles of trails through this varied terrain is a great way to take in the scenery and wildlife watch at the same time. The wildlife, too, is a mix of desert and marshland creatures, as it is possible to see mule deer and coyotes, as well as beaver and mink. Visitors who are particularly interested in birding and wildlife watching can enhance their experience by stopping at Columbia National Wildlife Refuge, which is just a couple miles away.

Given its somewhat isolated location — Othello, the nearest town, is about 15 miles away — camping is a popular activity here as well. There are 60 full hookup sites in the park, each capable of accommodating RVs up to 50 feet long. Additionally, there are 121 standard camping sites. There are also five cabins, complete with heat and air conditioning, and a 50-person group camp. Each campground in the park has a restroom facility with hot water showers. There is also a dump station for RVs.