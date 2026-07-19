Situated Between Seattle And Spokane Is Washington's Lake State Park With Water Fun And Camping
The state of Washington is known for offering a plethora of outdoor activities amid the backdrop of stunning natural landscapes. This terrain ranges from snow-capped peaks to rainforests, many of which are set among mountains or towering trees. However, between Seattle and Spokane, there is a state park that is actually situated in a desert environment. Despite its arid surroundings, Potholes State Park is best known for its water-related activities.
Potholes State Park is situated in the eastern half of the state, just under two hours southwest of Spokane. This 773-acre park occupies 6,000 feet along the southern shore of Potholes Reservoir. Because of this unique location, Potholes State Park features a unique mix of natural features. In addition to the lakeshore, the park contains sand dunes, rocky-lined canyons, and freshwater marshes. Walking the three miles of trails through this varied terrain is a great way to take in the scenery and wildlife watch at the same time. The wildlife, too, is a mix of desert and marshland creatures, as it is possible to see mule deer and coyotes, as well as beaver and mink. Visitors who are particularly interested in birding and wildlife watching can enhance their experience by stopping at Columbia National Wildlife Refuge, which is just a couple miles away.
Given its somewhat isolated location — Othello, the nearest town, is about 15 miles away — camping is a popular activity here as well. There are 60 full hookup sites in the park, each capable of accommodating RVs up to 50 feet long. Additionally, there are 121 standard camping sites. There are also five cabins, complete with heat and air conditioning, and a 50-person group camp. Each campground in the park has a restroom facility with hot water showers. There is also a dump station for RVs.
Potholes State Park provides water fun in the desert
Visitors to Potholes State Park also have access to Potholes Reservoir. This 14,000-acre lake is popular among fishermen and filled with a variety of popular freshwater gamefish, including crappie, bluegill, smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, largemouth bass, walleye, and yellow perch. Besides the long stretch of shoreline from which anglers can cast, the state park also has five boat launches, as well as a 60-foot courtesy dock. Fishing is allowed on the reservoir year round. Although the reservoir doesn't freeze over every year, when it does, ice fishing is permitted as well.
There are a number of other ways to enjoy the water at Potholes State Park beyond fishing. Swimming is popular in the summer months, as is boating. Paddleboarding, canoeing, and kayaking are other popular water activities on the lake. Paddlers can even traverse the seven-mile Frenchman Hills Wasteway Paddle Route, which connects Potholes Reservoir to Moses Lake. This popular lake that tourists flock to for water fun is north of Potholes Reservoir. However, the reservoir itself, which is filled with countless small islands and sand dunes, can provide endless hours of exploration for paddlers.
To reach Potholes State Park from Spokane, visitors should take I-90 to the town of Moses Lake, which, like the state park, is known for sand dunes and water sports. From there, it's a matter of taking WA-17 and WA-262 around the reservoir to the park. Spokane International Airport (GEG) is the nearest commercial airport. If you are arriving from Seattle, which is a little under three hours away, the best route is also I-90. Coming in from that direction, travelers will pass a variety of worthwhile stops, including Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, Washington's natural gem with trees that are considered living fossils.