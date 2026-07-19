Sandwiched Between Spokane And Seattle Is An Underrated Lake For Camping, Paddling, And Fishing

The serenity, scenery, and remote location of Jameson Lake make it worth spending a night or two. The campground and resort are open seasonally from April to October. RVs can be set up at the waterfront Jameson Lake Resort, located at the northern end of the lake with access to electricity and water, as well as shore fishing. Feel free to shower, use the restrooms, and get ice, firewood, and other sundries from the shop. Tent campers have four spots in which to set up. Sites come with fire pits, picnic tables, and refuse bins for your convenience.

If you have your own bedding, there's also a simple dry cabin available with room for four. A reviewer on Google stated that the Wi-Fi works well and that it was a "Fantastic resort with excellent owners." Another reviewer raved that, "I've been visiting Jameson with my grandpa over the last 20 years ... This is our favorite iteration of the Jameson resort and are our favorite owners. The new owners have done a tremendous job making this little resort a sight to behold... Can't wait for the next trip to Jameson Lake!" Those who prefer a hotel experience in town will find several options at the world-class wine destination of Chelan, about an hour away.

At the southern end of Jameson Lake, you'll find Jack's Resort, which is known for its delicious burgers and hospitality. One Google guest enthused that, "This place is amazing [and] the staff is super friendly, the food is delicious, and the atmosphere is super chill and beautiful." If you're in the area during wintertime, you might want to skip the lake and head for skiing at Badger Mountain and the historic charm of Waterville, the highest town in Washington, instead.