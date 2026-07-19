Sandwiched Between Spokane And Seattle Is An Underrated Lake For Camping, Paddling, And Fishing
Washington is known for its abundance of gorgeous lakes and lush forests. With all of this beauty and serenity, you might wonder if "The Evergreen State" has any off-the-beaten-path hidden gems in nature to discover, far from the popular Olympic National Park or Puget Sound. Luckily, you'll find just that at the remote Jameson Lake in Central Washington. Visitors can look forward to pitching a tent or setting up an RV, kayaking on the water, and casting a line with an unobstructed view of rugged basalt cliffs and rolling hills, which were formed by vast swaths of lava and intense flooding.
For those looking for a peaceful retreat, Jameson Lakes offers virtually no crowds — unless you're visiting for the annual Opening Weekend Fishing Derby. Because of this, there are few boats to scare off the fish. Not only will you get a good catch, but you'll also have an easier time finding a good camping spot. From Spokane, a two-hour and 20-minute drive westward will bring you here. If you're coming from Seattle or elsewhere, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is about four hours west of the lake. As you're getting closer, make sure to route through Mansfield before driving south to reach Jameson Lake in order to avoid unmaintained roads. Visitors will also need to obtain a Discover Pass, Washington's state-wide parking pass that allows access to all of its state parks, in advance to gain access to the lake.
Fishing and paddling at Jameson Lake in Washington
Jameson Lake offers plenty of opportunities for a laid-back day of catching dinner-worthy char, bass, and rainbow trout, according to Fishbrain. In fact, this is a premier spot for rainbow trout, which is regularly stocked in the 457-acre lake. When it comes to cooking your catch, be sure to check the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife for possible fire restrictions.
Several access points around the lake make it easy to get a boat, canoe, or kayak onto the water, and if you don't have your own, you can rent them on site. Those who have motorboats are also welcome on the lake. You could enjoy several days of boating and fishing between here and the nearby crystal-clear Banks Lake with ethereal canyon views, a short distance eastward.
Paddle to small islands in the middle of the southern section of the lake and have a watercraft race around them, fish from their shores, or simply enjoy some extra solitude and varied scenic views. They're wonderful for viewing waterfowl, and one member of the Audubon Society described seeing various species of duck, including "Ringnecks, Scaups, Ruddys, Common Mergansers, and American Wigeons."
Campground and resort options at Jameson Lake in Washington State
The serenity, scenery, and remote location of Jameson Lake make it worth spending a night or two. The campground and resort are open seasonally from April to October. RVs can be set up at the waterfront Jameson Lake Resort, located at the northern end of the lake with access to electricity and water, as well as shore fishing. Feel free to shower, use the restrooms, and get ice, firewood, and other sundries from the shop. Tent campers have four spots in which to set up. Sites come with fire pits, picnic tables, and refuse bins for your convenience.
If you have your own bedding, there's also a simple dry cabin available with room for four. A reviewer on Google stated that the Wi-Fi works well and that it was a "Fantastic resort with excellent owners." Another reviewer raved that, "I've been visiting Jameson with my grandpa over the last 20 years ... This is our favorite iteration of the Jameson resort and are our favorite owners. The new owners have done a tremendous job making this little resort a sight to behold... Can't wait for the next trip to Jameson Lake!" Those who prefer a hotel experience in town will find several options at the world-class wine destination of Chelan, about an hour away.
At the southern end of Jameson Lake, you'll find Jack's Resort, which is known for its delicious burgers and hospitality. One Google guest enthused that, "This place is amazing [and] the staff is super friendly, the food is delicious, and the atmosphere is super chill and beautiful." If you're in the area during wintertime, you might want to skip the lake and head for skiing at Badger Mountain and the historic charm of Waterville, the highest town in Washington, instead.