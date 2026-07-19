Indiana's Nature Preserve In The Heart Of A Scenic Suburban Indianapolis City Has Creeks, Trails, And Birding

Indiana passed the Nature Preserves Act in 1967. In the nearly 60 years since, its Division of Nature Preserves has created over 300 nature preserves, spread across almost 60,000 acres. One of them, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, has two creeks and nine nature trails that are great birdwatching and wildlife-spotting locations. The best part is that you don't even have to travel very far from Indianapolis to reach it, since it's in the outdoorsy suburb of Fishers, just outside of the city.

You will find this ecologically diverse area — full of forests, prairies, and wetlands — in Hamilton County, on the northern border of Indianapolis. It was once private land, owned by numerous families over the years. The first owners, the Osborns, established a 19th-century cemetery on the property, which can still be seen today. Ultimately, Dr. James Oscar Ritchey left the land to the Nature Conservancy to be protected upon his death, and the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve officially opened in 1983.

Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve now covers nearly 130 acres in Fishers, an underrated, charming Midwest city that sits just 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The suburb, which is home to more than 105,000 people, offers a scenic escape from the city, thanks to its numerous outdoor activities. This nature preserve is the ideal place to start.