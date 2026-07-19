Indiana's Nature Preserve In The Heart Of A Scenic Suburban Indianapolis City Has Creeks, Trails, And Birding
Indiana passed the Nature Preserves Act in 1967. In the nearly 60 years since, its Division of Nature Preserves has created over 300 nature preserves, spread across almost 60,000 acres. One of them, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, has two creeks and nine nature trails that are great birdwatching and wildlife-spotting locations. The best part is that you don't even have to travel very far from Indianapolis to reach it, since it's in the outdoorsy suburb of Fishers, just outside of the city.
You will find this ecologically diverse area — full of forests, prairies, and wetlands — in Hamilton County, on the northern border of Indianapolis. It was once private land, owned by numerous families over the years. The first owners, the Osborns, established a 19th-century cemetery on the property, which can still be seen today. Ultimately, Dr. James Oscar Ritchey left the land to the Nature Conservancy to be protected upon his death, and the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve officially opened in 1983.
Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve now covers nearly 130 acres in Fishers, an underrated, charming Midwest city that sits just 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The suburb, which is home to more than 105,000 people, offers a scenic escape from the city, thanks to its numerous outdoor activities. This nature preserve is the ideal place to start.
Follow trails through Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve
The entrance to Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve is along the preserve's eastern side on Hague Road. After passing through the gates, you'll find a large parking lot and a cabin with a wealth of information, including maps. This open area is bordered by native Indiana prairie grasses to the north and restored wetlands to the south. You'll also find nature trails leading through the forest, out to the creeks, and down to an observation platform and the swamp.
There are nine short trails, which are all connected — or at least accessible — by the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve trail. Near the parking lot, this 1.3-mile trail links to the Blackbird Trail, which leads to a small vernal pool full of cattails. In the opposite direction, the trail merges with the Orchard Trail and the Dragonfly Trail, which both head down to the observation deck overlooking the wetlands. If you head to the southwest corner of the nature preserve, the longer trail merges with the Swamp Trail, which has a floating boardwalk at its southern tip.
From the Swamp Trail, you can follow the curves of Hare Creek north along the South Ridge Trail and the Hare Creek Trail. You then have the option of continuing north, along the scenic Creek Ridge Trail, or heading into the deciduous forests in the center of the nature preserve via the Beech Hollow Loop Trail. Since the trails are interconnected and short, it's hard to get lost in Ritchey Woods.
Look for birds in Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve
As you move around the red oak and sugar maple trees in the higher elevations — as well as the green ash and buckeyes in the lower wetlands — pay attention to the birds along the way, particularly if you visit during migration season. You'll likely see red-winged blackbirds on the aptly named Blackbird Trail, and even if you don't see sora and Virginia rails, you will most likely hear them. Orchard orioles and willow flycatchers prefer the open prairie, while northern parulas, ovenbirds, and yellow-throated vireos are attracted to the forest. Plus, if you're down in the swamp, you might see an alder flycatcher. You should also keep an eye out for crawdads, honeybees, butterflies, and deer throughout the nature preserve.
As you circle back toward the parking lot, you'll find bathrooms, as well as picnic tables under a covered shelter, which can be rented out for groups for a fee. However, there is no fee to enter Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, which is open from dawn to dusk every day. The nature preserve does host events and programs, and some of these require paid tickets, though. You may also notice school kids visiting the nature preserve as part of its local Nature First program.
After exploring Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, you might want to visit the other nature preserve in Fishers, Nonie Werbe Krauss Nature Preserve, which is less than 3 miles away. You can also explore the outdoor adventures at Fort Harrison State Park, just 9 miles from Ritchey Woods. From there, it's under 30 miles back to Indianapolis International Airport (IND). Indiana's award-winning airport is the largest in the state, and it receives nonstop flights from cities all over the United States.