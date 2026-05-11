Between Indianapolis And Fishers Is Indiana's Lush State Park With Outdoor Adventures

Indianapolis may not be as popular as other Midwestern cities, but it packs a punch for visitors willing to give it a chance. Downtown is full of history, culture, food, and sports, and the surrounding suburbs are just as diverse. If you're looking for outdoor adventure, there's a park for that within a 30-minute drive of the city. Fort Harrison State Park on Indy's east side, between downtown and Fishers, is a former military base turned state park. Often called simply Fort Ben by locals, it's one of the few forested areas left in Marion County, making this lush state park a beloved spot for runners, families, and hikers who don't have time to venture farther from the city. There are plenty of fun activities to keep you busy in this 1,700-acre park, including hiking, biking, fishing, canoeing, golfing, and horseback riding. Fun doesn't stop in winter, either. Fort Ben has one of the best sledding hills in the area and becomes a favorite family destination after a good snowfall.

Beyond outdoor recreation, the park also preserves its history. The military base was originally built in 1904 and named Fort Benjamin Harrison in honor of the 23rd U.S. president, who lived in Indianapolis. The base was used for various Depression-era civilian work programs during the 1930s and served as a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. When the base was decommissioned and turned into a state park in the 1990s, many of the historic buildings were preserved and repurposed into lodging, museums, and other facilities. The former officers' homes have been converted into lodges for overnight guests, and the base hospital into the Fort Harrison Inn. Enjoy all the outdoorsy fun the park has to offer during the day, and stay in a historical building by night.