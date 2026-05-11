Between Indianapolis And Fishers Is Indiana's Lush State Park With Outdoor Adventures
Indianapolis may not be as popular as other Midwestern cities, but it packs a punch for visitors willing to give it a chance. Downtown is full of history, culture, food, and sports, and the surrounding suburbs are just as diverse. If you're looking for outdoor adventure, there's a park for that within a 30-minute drive of the city. Fort Harrison State Park on Indy's east side, between downtown and Fishers, is a former military base turned state park. Often called simply Fort Ben by locals, it's one of the few forested areas left in Marion County, making this lush state park a beloved spot for runners, families, and hikers who don't have time to venture farther from the city. There are plenty of fun activities to keep you busy in this 1,700-acre park, including hiking, biking, fishing, canoeing, golfing, and horseback riding. Fun doesn't stop in winter, either. Fort Ben has one of the best sledding hills in the area and becomes a favorite family destination after a good snowfall.
Beyond outdoor recreation, the park also preserves its history. The military base was originally built in 1904 and named Fort Benjamin Harrison in honor of the 23rd U.S. president, who lived in Indianapolis. The base was used for various Depression-era civilian work programs during the 1930s and served as a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. When the base was decommissioned and turned into a state park in the 1990s, many of the historic buildings were preserved and repurposed into lodging, museums, and other facilities. The former officers' homes have been converted into lodges for overnight guests, and the base hospital into the Fort Harrison Inn. Enjoy all the outdoorsy fun the park has to offer during the day, and stay in a historical building by night.
Fun activities at Fort Harrison State Park
Despite its proximity to the city, Fort Harrison offers a wide variety of outdoor activities for kids, adults, and seniors alike. With an affordable entry fee charged per vehicle, it's a lush, green oasis that tricks you into thinking you're much farther from the city than you are. The Duck Pond and Delaware Lake are good spots for fishing and bird-watching. This part of the park is also good for spring blooms, but make sure to locate and use the restrooms before committing to a full walk out to the Duck Pond.
Mountain bikers can sharpen their skills on the park's singletrack trails, while casual cyclists may prefer the Harrison Trace Trail's paved paths starting at Delaware Lake. Walkers and cyclists share the trail, so slower speeds are encouraged, especially around hills and curves with limited visibility. The Harrison Trace Trail inside the park connects to the Fall Creek Trail on the park's west side, which links to the Monon Trail, Indy's magnificent rail trail that leads either into the heart of downtown or the countryside north of Carmel.
Stop by the park's visitor center to better appreciate and understand the natural and historical features throughout the park. The Museum of 20th Century Warfare, near the visitor center, explains all about military life during the base's operational period. It's small but has lots of interesting information and models. Next to the park entrance and on state park grounds is The Fort Golf Resort, an 18-hole course created by renowned golf course architect Pete Dye. Players confirm it's a challenging course at an affordable price, well worth reserving a tee time.
Staying at Fort Harrison State Park
There's no campground inside this state park, but the Fort Harrison Inn sits right by the park entrance. It offers comfortable rooms and serves daily breakfast in historic surroundings. Groups may prefer Harrison House or one of the four additional former officer homes, which are now lodges available to rent and right around the corner by the golf course entrance. Each lodge house has multiple bedrooms and bathrooms as well as shared living areas. The surrounding area has plenty of highly rated, tasty local eateries to try, such as Fitzgerald's Lunch House for sandwiches or Moo & Lou Frozen Treats for ice cream.
While there's always something to do in the park, the timing of your visit can affect lodging availability. The park is on the opposite side of the city from Indianapolis International Airport, but it isn't far from downtown, so if a big conference or sporting event is in town, lodging near the park often sells out, too. Every fall, the Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben loops through the park, with a devious hill at mile 11 but an otherwise decent, mid-sized race. Lodging near the park becomes scarce on race weekend, so double-check race dates before planning your fall foliage trip. If you'd rather stay in your RV, Mounds State Park is an hour north in Anderson and one of Indiana's best state park campgrounds for RVs. Alternatively, Fishers is a safe and affordable family-friendly destination about 20 minutes north of Fort Ben with plenty of lodging options of its own.