Ohio's Charming City Just Outside Columbus Has A Walkable Main Street, Local Eats, And Cozy Small-Town Vibes
Among the many charming towns and suburbs that lie in the shadow of Columbus, Ohio, one day-trip worthy destination is Pataskala. This quaint community of 18,000 is chock-full of classic small-town Americana, with a charming Main Street, abundant local restaurants, and the old-time atmosphere and historic architecture you'd expect from a town founded in the 1850s. It's like Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A., only in the real world, and less than 30-minutes drive from Columbus.
Originally settled and named after Richard Conine in the 1820s, Pataskala was established as a town and renamed in 1852 after the Delaware Tribe word that means bright waters. The arrival of the railroad turned Pataskala into a bustling but small town in the 19th century, and many of the homes and buildings from the village's first 50 years are on the National Register of Historic Places today. That dedication to preserving its history makes Pataskala feel like a step back into the past, to a place where small town vibes can be felt in a charming Main Street and mom-and-pop eateries.
Take a stroll through history on Pataskala's Main Street
Main Street, unsurprisingly, has been the primary artery through the heart of Pataskala since the town's founding. It's a commercial and residential district featuring shops, restaurants, homes, and historic buildings. It's a distinctly old-fashioned treat for any lover of small town America's best Main Streets in the Midwest. It ends at the intersection with East Broad Street, and then E. Broad continues with more clusters of local boutiques and eateries. So lace up your comfy shoes, because like nearby Bexley's walkable downtown, Pataskala's Main Street is made for strolling.
Pataskala has 11 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, dating back to the 1800s. Most of them are on Main Street, and a good place to start your walking tour of is the Old Town Hall. Although not currently open to the public, it's a great photo opportunity, and was the centerpiece of Pataskala life a century ago. From there walk north to the Mead-Needham Museum, an 1890 home that now celebrates the town's rich history. On the way you'll pass the Pataskala Banking Company building and a handful of homes on the National Register — wonderful examples of the America our forebears knew.
Along your walk you'll pass a number of local shops, including Ivory Barn, a home décor mart featuring multiple vendors that's opened on select weekends, and the toys and collectibles shop Out of This World Collectibles. Keep heading north on Main Street and you'll find yourself walking alongside the South Fork Licking River and past the beloved local ice cream stand The Dairy Hut. Take a right turn on E. Broad Street and you'll almost immediately find yourself at the Nutcracker Family Restaurant, a highlight of the town's dining options.
The best food found on — and off — Pataskala's Main Street
When all that sight-seeing inevitably gets you feeling famished, the Nutcracker Family Restaurant has you covered. With an actual jukebox, an old-school lunch counter, and a selection of classic treats and diner staples, the Nutcracker's vintage charm has transported guests back to the 1950s since opening in 1995. With 4.6 stars on Google Maps, it's a local favorite. One block west of S. Main, on E. Depot Street, enjoy classic bar food and brews at The Depot Street Pub and Grub, an unassuming, old-fashioned neighborhood joint rated 4.5 stars on Google where they'll make you feel like a regular.
A mile from downtown, on a stretch of State Route 310 called Hazelton-Etna Road, sits Rusty's Wharf, a 4.6 star-rated local favorite whose fried seafood and colorful décor will have you thinking you're at the beach. And if you want to finish that meal off with something sweet, stop by The Dairy Hut, an American classic on South Main that's served ice cream, shakes, and sandwiches every summer since 1973. It's right out of John Mellencamp's "Small Town."
Tripadvisor's number one thing to do in Pataskala is Lynd Fruit Farm. Depending on the season, you can pick your own berries, sweetcorn, pumpkins, and more, or buy them at the farm's market. In the fall, you can get lost in its eight-acre Back To The Future-themed corn maze during the annual Maze Fest celebration. A great time to visit — and eat in — Pataskala is the mid-August, during the annual Pataskala Street Fair. This fundraiser for the West Licking Firefighters Association runs this year from August 19 to 22, and typically features a veritable smorgasbord of carnival food staples from local restaurants and organizations alike. You can also expect carnival rides, midway games, and a variety of entertainment. It's a smaller scale than the 10 best state fairs across America, but it's still classic Americana.