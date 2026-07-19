Ohio's Charming City Just Outside Columbus Has A Walkable Main Street, Local Eats, And Cozy Small-Town Vibes

Main Street, unsurprisingly, has been the primary artery through the heart of Pataskala since the town's founding. It's a commercial and residential district featuring shops, restaurants, homes, and historic buildings. It's a distinctly old-fashioned treat for any lover of small town America's best Main Streets in the Midwest. It ends at the intersection with East Broad Street, and then E. Broad continues with more clusters of local boutiques and eateries. So lace up your comfy shoes, because like nearby Bexley's walkable downtown, Pataskala's Main Street is made for strolling.

Pataskala has 11 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, dating back to the 1800s. Most of them are on Main Street, and a good place to start your walking tour of is the Old Town Hall. Although not currently open to the public, it's a great photo opportunity, and was the centerpiece of Pataskala life a century ago. From there walk north to the Mead-Needham Museum, an 1890 home that now celebrates the town's rich history. On the way you'll pass the Pataskala Banking Company building and a handful of homes on the National Register — wonderful examples of the America our forebears knew.

Along your walk you'll pass a number of local shops, including Ivory Barn, a home décor mart featuring multiple vendors that's opened on select weekends, and the toys and collectibles shop Out of This World Collectibles. Keep heading north on Main Street and you'll find yourself walking alongside the South Fork Licking River and past the beloved local ice cream stand The Dairy Hut. Take a right turn on E. Broad Street and you'll almost immediately find yourself at the Nutcracker Family Restaurant, a highlight of the town's dining options.