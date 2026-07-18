New York City's First And Only Hotel In The Rockefeller Center Is An Exclusive Escape Opening Fall 2027
New York City may seem like a strange place for a nature-inspired, Colorado-based hotelier to unveil a new stay. But that's exactly what Aspen Hospitality has done with its recent introduction of The Nell New York. The project had been announced with scant details back in April 2024 and was met with great anticipation. But now it's been confirmed: It will occupy 10 Rockefeller Plaza, prime real estate for an urban escape, and will open in fall 2027.
Nell Hotels, which debuted in July 2026, is a luxury hotel brand under the ownership of Aspen Hospitality and is built around three separate accommodations: The Nell New York; Residences at The Little Nell (26 fully furnished, private ski-in/ski-out condos); and its original, award-winning, five-star property, The Little Nell, which has been around since 1989. With its soon-to-launch New York venture, the brand aims to bring its signature exclusivity and homey feeling to the East Coast. This new-build hotel will be the first and only one in the Rockefeller Center, according to a press statement. As of this writing, it's also the sole NYC-based property under the umbrella of Relais & Châteaux, a collection of restaurants and hotels that demonstrate excellence in hospitality and have been rigorously evaluated on numerous criteria.
Jeff Toscano, CEO of Aspen Hospitality, shared, "Just as The Little Nell is known for unparalleled access to Aspen and its mountains, The Nell New York will unlock access to the studios, galleries, private dining rooms, cultural institutions and in-the-know experiences that shape New York City. It's inherently insider without requiring membership."
Staying at and experiencing The Nell New York
The Rockefeller Center, a legendary spot in Midtown Manhattan, is a recognizable institution, primarily known for its winter offerings: It is the site of one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees in the world, as well as its famed ice-skating venue, The Rink, America's most crowded holiday attraction and an East Coast icon. However, year-round, the area offers a plethora of activities to do, sights to see, and attractions to visit. In the aforementioned press release, EB Kelly, the head of Rockefeller Center, and Tishman Speyer, senior managing director, said, "Built nearly a century ago as a city within a city, Rockefeller Center has long offered a singular destination experience. With the arrival of The Nell New York, that experience is now complete: guests can dine, shop, explore, and stay, all within Rockefeller Center."
As shared by Aspen One, the hotel will cost over $350 million to complete. Occupying what used to be offices, The Nell New York will transform corporate into calm, creating a timeless, art-centered space for relaxation and enjoyment. Rockwell Group has been leading the hotel's design, which will remain in keeping with the Rockefeller Center's Art Deco architectural style.
Upon arrival, you'll be whisked up to the seventh floor for check-in. The 134-key property features a spa, a wine lounge, a lobby bar, and an all-day restaurant alongside its distinct guest rooms. A fine-dining establishment is set to be located on the 17th floor, offering panoramic vistas of the city. And The Little Nell Wine Club, a sommelier-guided program for avid oenophiles, will also be available in New York. A signature art collection has also been curated for the hotel, featuring works produced by both local and international artists.
Planning your visit to The Nell New York
Three major hubs serve New York City: LaGuardia (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International (JFK) in the borough of Queens and Newark Liberty International (EWR) in New Jersey. While LaGuardia is physically the closest to Rockefeller Center, you may want to compare options among the three, as cost, available airlines, flight times, and other factors will vary, depending on your departure city.
Due to The Nell New York's central location, you're just steps away from a wide variety of Manhattan attractions. Meander over to Top of The Rock, situated on the roof of the adjacent 30 Rockefeller building, for exquisite views of New York City's movie-famous skyline from the 67th-floor terrace, The Weather Room, or from the glass Skylift platform. A 10-minute walk from the hotel will bring you to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), one of the largest collections of contemporary and modern art in the world, with nearly 200,000 works. Or, head eight minutes west and you'll find yourself in the heart of Broadway, where you can catch a wide variety of highly acclaimed shows. For sunny days, take a 15-minute stroll north and reach the entrance of Central Park. You can go for a jog or a leisurely wander along the paved trails under the shade of trees, picnic in the grassy meadows, or enjoy the beauty of flowers in bloom in the park's gardens.
To receive priority access and special promotions at The Nell New York, you can register online. Nightly rates and exact opening dates have not yet been released, as of this writing.