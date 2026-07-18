New York City's First And Only Hotel In The Rockefeller Center Is An Exclusive Escape Opening Fall 2027

New York City may seem like a strange place for a nature-inspired, Colorado-based hotelier to unveil a new stay. But that's exactly what Aspen Hospitality has done with its recent introduction of The Nell New York. The project had been announced with scant details back in April 2024 and was met with great anticipation. But now it's been confirmed: It will occupy 10 Rockefeller Plaza, prime real estate for an urban escape, and will open in fall 2027.

Nell Hotels, which debuted in July 2026, is a luxury hotel brand under the ownership of Aspen Hospitality and is built around three separate accommodations: The Nell New York; Residences at The Little Nell (26 fully furnished, private ski-in/ski-out condos); and its original, award-winning, five-star property, The Little Nell, which has been around since 1989. With its soon-to-launch New York venture, the brand aims to bring its signature exclusivity and homey feeling to the East Coast. This new-build hotel will be the first and only one in the Rockefeller Center, according to a press statement. As of this writing, it's also the sole NYC-based property under the umbrella of Relais & Châteaux, a collection of restaurants and hotels that demonstrate excellence in hospitality and have been rigorously evaluated on numerous criteria.

Jeff Toscano, CEO of Aspen Hospitality, shared, "Just as The Little Nell is known for unparalleled access to Aspen and its mountains, The Nell New York will unlock access to the studios, galleries, private dining rooms, cultural institutions and in-the-know experiences that shape New York City. It's inherently insider without requiring membership."