Between Grand Rapids And Lake Michigan Is A Lovely Park With Wetland Trails, Storybook Bridges, And Wildlife

West Michigan is best known for its sandy Lake Michigan beaches, but some of its most rewarding natural escapes lie farther inland. On the way from Grand Rapids to the Lake Michigan shoreline, the Upper Macatawa Natural Area offers a wetland experience with wooded nature trails and storybook bridges to explore. The 612 acres just off the interstate offer one stop to see meadows, wetlands, and forests. This former cow pasture has been reimagined to support ecosystems and water quality, while offering numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Macatawa is the Odawa people's translation of "black," notably due to the dark colors of downstream Lake Macatawa. The historic name came from tannins produced by decaying leaves. Today, the challenge has been to address declining water quality caused by the accumulation of sediment and phosphorus that damages habitats. For downstream Lake Macatawa and Macatawa River, in particular, former agricultural operations have had negative effects. Thankfully, restoration efforts transformed part of Macatawa and its surroundings into the Upper Macatawa Natural Area. Now, these wetlands foster healing ecosystems, abundant wildlife, and stroll-worthy bridges over once-troubled waters.

Upper Macatawa Natural Area sits across I-196 in the underrated riverside city of Zeeland, where you'll also find accommodations. Getting to the natural area is an easy 25-minute drive from Grand Rapids and just 10 minutes east of Holland. While the Macatawa River runs about 17 miles before widening into Lake Macatawa and then into Lake Michigan, don't expect traditional river views at this Ottawa County Park — that's the whole point.