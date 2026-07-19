Between Grand Rapids And Lake Michigan Is A Lovely Park With Wetland Trails, Storybook Bridges, And Wildlife
West Michigan is best known for its sandy Lake Michigan beaches, but some of its most rewarding natural escapes lie farther inland. On the way from Grand Rapids to the Lake Michigan shoreline, the Upper Macatawa Natural Area offers a wetland experience with wooded nature trails and storybook bridges to explore. The 612 acres just off the interstate offer one stop to see meadows, wetlands, and forests. This former cow pasture has been reimagined to support ecosystems and water quality, while offering numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Macatawa is the Odawa people's translation of "black," notably due to the dark colors of downstream Lake Macatawa. The historic name came from tannins produced by decaying leaves. Today, the challenge has been to address declining water quality caused by the accumulation of sediment and phosphorus that damages habitats. For downstream Lake Macatawa and Macatawa River, in particular, former agricultural operations have had negative effects. Thankfully, restoration efforts transformed part of Macatawa and its surroundings into the Upper Macatawa Natural Area. Now, these wetlands foster healing ecosystems, abundant wildlife, and stroll-worthy bridges over once-troubled waters.
Upper Macatawa Natural Area sits across I-196 in the underrated riverside city of Zeeland, where you'll also find accommodations. Getting to the natural area is an easy 25-minute drive from Grand Rapids and just 10 minutes east of Holland. While the Macatawa River runs about 17 miles before widening into Lake Macatawa and then into Lake Michigan, don't expect traditional river views at this Ottawa County Park — that's the whole point.
Wander through Upper Macatawa Natural Area's wetland trails
The Macatawa River technically cuts through the heart of Upper Macatawa Natural Area. However, visitors are much more likely to notice the morning mist hovering over ponds, streams, and wetlands than the traditional waterway. Here, the Macatawa River fans out into a floodplain, creating picturesque wetlands that filter the river water before it continues to Lake Michigan.
Upper Macatawa Natural Area's two entrances connect to over 5 miles of trails for walking, running, cross-country skiing, and mountain biking. Travelers looking for photo-worthy spots should note that the 84th Avenue entrance on the west side has better views than the 76th Avenue entrance. Throughout the trails, conveniently placed bridges and boardwalks protect the delicate ecosystem below while also providing photo ops. AllTrails gives this trail system 4.4 stars, with one hiker noting, "The middle section with three long bridges is the best!" Expect to see storybook bridge designs that include boardwalk-style paths that blend with the landscape, wide bridges with rustic railings over streams, and simple wooden ones without barriers that let visitors observe the waters below.
Upper Macatawa Natural Area is free to enter and is open year-round, though leaf peepers may want to visit when fall colors peak in late October to early November. The winter season brings striking landscapes for hiking and ungroomed cross-country skiing trails for thrill-seekers. Visit in late spring to catch colorful carpeted wildflower fields along the path and in the wetlands, which is a sight that lasts well into summer.
Spot wildlife in Upper Macatawa Natural Area's wetlands
With the recovery of the land and river comes the wildlife. Along Upper Macatawa Natural Area's trails, visitors might see animals like deer, rabbits, turtles, or woodchucks. AllTrails reviews note the abundance of frogs, too. Of course, with wetlands come bugs, with one hiker warning that there are "mosquitoes so hungry they'll go after your teeth." Bring bug spray and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to limit exposure.
Birders can expect hundreds of potential sightings, with peak viewing in spring and fall during migration. Listen for the signature call of the sandhill crane, scout the water's surface for ducks, or look up to see a hawk circling the landscape. Binoculars will come in clutch for the best viewing.
Upper Macatawa Natural Area also welcomes leashed dogs, so feel free to bring your furry friend. To extend your adventure, make your way to the dog-friendly Kirk Park on Lake Michigan with trails, a playground, and a beach, less than 30 minutes northwest of Zeeland. Upper Macatawa Natural Area is also just a short drive from several colorful cities that are a day trip away from Grand Rapids, including Saugatuck, Allegan, and Grand Haven.