Michigan's Underrated Riverside City Offers Dutch Charms, A Thriving Downtown, And Natural Beauty

Western Michigan is known for its scenic shores and idyllic beaches, but history lovers and fans of European travel might be just as drawn to the area's Dutch history. The state's immigrant heritage can be seen in underrated towns like Holland during its annual Tulip Time celebration, but you can find even more cultural charm in the lovely city of Zeeland.

Known for its Dutch heritage, natural beauty, and thriving downtown area, Zeeland lies along the Macatawa River and roughly 5 miles from Holland. The community was named after the Dutch province of Zeeland, from which its earliest European settlers immigrated. In 1847, a group of 457 members of the First Reformed Church of Zeeland left the Netherlands for the United States. Their history is reflected in Zeeland's name, culture, architecture, and traditions, as well as its numerous Reformed churches.

If you're visiting Zeeland, you'll likely be driving along I-196. The city is less than half an hour's drive from Grand Rapids (a Michigan gem with mini-Chicago vibes), where you'll also find the nearest airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport. With a population of under 6,000 people, Zeeland is home to only one real hotel (the Avid Hotel Zeeland), though you'll find more options in nearby Holland. If you're interested in camping, you may also want to consider a stay at Zeeland's Dutch Treat Camping & Recreation site.