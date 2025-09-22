Michigan's Underrated Riverside City Offers Dutch Charms, A Thriving Downtown, And Natural Beauty
Western Michigan is known for its scenic shores and idyllic beaches, but history lovers and fans of European travel might be just as drawn to the area's Dutch history. The state's immigrant heritage can be seen in underrated towns like Holland during its annual Tulip Time celebration, but you can find even more cultural charm in the lovely city of Zeeland.
Known for its Dutch heritage, natural beauty, and thriving downtown area, Zeeland lies along the Macatawa River and roughly 5 miles from Holland. The community was named after the Dutch province of Zeeland, from which its earliest European settlers immigrated. In 1847, a group of 457 members of the First Reformed Church of Zeeland left the Netherlands for the United States. Their history is reflected in Zeeland's name, culture, architecture, and traditions, as well as its numerous Reformed churches.
If you're visiting Zeeland, you'll likely be driving along I-196. The city is less than half an hour's drive from Grand Rapids (a Michigan gem with mini-Chicago vibes), where you'll also find the nearest airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport. With a population of under 6,000 people, Zeeland is home to only one real hotel (the Avid Hotel Zeeland), though you'll find more options in nearby Holland. If you're interested in camping, you may also want to consider a stay at Zeeland's Dutch Treat Camping & Recreation site.
Explore Zeeland's Dutch charms and thriving downtown
Zeeland's Dutch heritage shines in several spots throughout the city. Visit the Dekker Huis/Zeeland Historical Museum, situated in an 1876-era residence (shown above), to learn about local history and view artifacts from its the town's furniture and clock-making industries. History lovers can also schedule a tour of the New Groningen Schoolhouse, which was constructed in 1881. While in Zeeland, you'll also notice various city landmarks with Dutch names, such as Hoogland and Huizenga parks, Vande Luyster Square, and the aforementioned Dutch Treat Camping & Recreation site.
Experience modern Zeeland in the thriving downtown area. If you're visiting in the morning, stop by Drip for a cup of coffee, order a doughnut at Zeeland Bakery, or enjoy a French-style crêpe at La Crême. For lunch, dinner, or drinks in downtown Zeeland, order a burger at Frank's (an establishment with history dating back to 1924), stop by Vitale's (a spot many reviewers say serves the best pizza in town), or order a craft beer at local brewpub Tripelroot. Going shopping? Downtown favorites include women's clothing boutique Lorna Lou, décor and fashion hub Adorned Home, and the double-duty florist/gift shop Don's Flowers and Gifts.
Get outdoors to discover the natural beauty of Zeeland
Zeeland offers many opportunities to explore the outdoors, thanks in large part to the 612-acre Upper Macatawa Natural Area on the shores of the Macatawa River. Once a cow pasture, the park's wetlands and meadows are now a natural paradise full of recreation opportunities. Its mountain bike trails, walking paths, and bridges make it an excellent spot for cyclists, hikers, and even birdwatchers. In the winter, cross-country skiers can explore the hiking trails, too.
For more outdoor recreation opportunities, explore Zeeland's nine city parks with amenities like walking and bicycling paths, pond fishing, athletic courts and fields, a skate park, an ice skating rink, playgrounds, and a splash pad for kids. If you're seeking a different way to commune with nature, a local farm known as Critter Barn invites you to meet its family of more than 200 animals. Visitors can watch ducks play in the pond, see baby lambs in the spring, watch mini pigs show off their tricks, and meet horses, goats, and alpacas.