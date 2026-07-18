Forget Yellowstone, Canada Has Amazing Under-The-Radar Destinations For Spotting Wild Roaming Bison

Few animals are more emblematic of the majesty of North America than the bison. Once roaming vast swaths of North America in the millions, this massive, woolly, horned beast can now only be found in some isolated pockets, including Yellowstone National Park. This iconic 2-million-acre reserve in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho is home to over 5,000 bison, making it the largest free-roaming herd in the U.S.

However, bison don't just inhabit the United States. If you head north across the border into Canada, you'll find them there as well, in places far less famous than Yellowstone. In fact, Canada has a number of parks and reserves with some impressive herds of this powerful North American creature. This should come as no surprise, given that the Great White North is larger than its southern neighbor (and with far fewer people), so if you're interested in spotting bison without the crowds found at America's oldest national park, give these spots your consideration.