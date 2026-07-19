Forget Cruise Food — Step Aboard Florida's Bayside Eatery With Award-Winning Seafood And Stunning Views

The restaurant's extensive menu ensures that, while you won't go hungry, you may have difficulty making your final selection. Popular appetizers among Tripadvisor reviewers include the seafood chowder – a hearty mix of clams, celery, potatoes, and cream — as well as the grouper bites, crispy battered portions of Florida grouper in sweet chili sauce. You can create your own salad, starting with a base and adding in protein options like farm-raised North Atlantic salmon or locally caught Florida red snapper. Or you can opt for the summery, coconut shrimp salad, drizzled with piña colada dressing. The tacos are a light option for a healthy lunch, served with black beans and yellow rice. But the seafood entrees are certainly the main attraction. Try the grilled sea scallops or the flaky Chilean sea bass. Pair your meal with a glass of wine or one of the signature cocktails.

As of this writing, Dry Dock Waterfront Grill has an average 4.5-star rating on Yelp (based on more than 2,300 reviews), 4.7 stars on Google Reviews (from over 5,000 reviews), and 4.5 on Tripadvisor (from 3,300-plus reviews). The restaurant is situated on Gulf of Mexico Drive and can be reached by car or boat (Marker 6 in Zwick's Channel). Be aware that parking may be limited during peak times.

This eatery is a short drive from numerous Sarasota attractions, including the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the Sarasota Jungle Gardens, and St. Armands Circle, Florida's massive outdoor mall full of shops and restaurants. Dry Dock Waterfront Grill is currently open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. To make a reservation, contact the restaurant directly or head to OpenTable to book your spot.