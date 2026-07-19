Forget Cruise Food — Step Aboard Florida's Bayside Eatery With Award-Winning Seafood And Stunning Views
Florida may be well known as a cruising destination, since its most populous metropolitan area, Miami, is the headquarters for three major voyaging brands — Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Carnival Cruise Line — and its busy seaport has been dubbed the "Cruise Capital of the World." But if you'd rather enjoy local catch and the freshest of seafood delights without excessive crowds and hidden fees, then forget cruise dining. Instead, pay a visit to one of Florida's excellent coastal restaurants, like Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, an upscale eatery offering bayside views.
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill can be found at the southern tip of Longboat Key, the uncrowded beach town in Florida beloved for its stunning white sands. Its location on a picturesque barrier island gives it panoramic vistas of the serene waters of Sarasota Bay and the boat-filled marina. Opening in 1989, it soon became a staple of Sarasota, the Gulf Coast seaside city and favored retirement destination. This dining establishment, currently part of Gecko's Hospitality Group's portfolio, offers a varied menu that includes tasty appetizers, creative salads, and savory seafood combinations — all served in a setting that's casual and family-friendly, yet modern.
Local and visiting diners alike have noticed the restaurant's quality cuisine and atmosphere, and as a result, it's received several noteworthy accolades. Over the years, OpenTable has recognized it on a number of its lists, including the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019, 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019, 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America for 2022, and Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2024. These lists are compiled through a comprehensive analysis of millions of verified diners' reviews of restaurants across the nation, and year after year, Dry Dock continues to stand out.
What's on Dry Dock Waterfront Grill's menu and how to visit
The restaurant's extensive menu ensures that, while you won't go hungry, you may have difficulty making your final selection. Popular appetizers among Tripadvisor reviewers include the seafood chowder – a hearty mix of clams, celery, potatoes, and cream — as well as the grouper bites, crispy battered portions of Florida grouper in sweet chili sauce. You can create your own salad, starting with a base and adding in protein options like farm-raised North Atlantic salmon or locally caught Florida red snapper. Or you can opt for the summery, coconut shrimp salad, drizzled with piña colada dressing. The tacos are a light option for a healthy lunch, served with black beans and yellow rice. But the seafood entrees are certainly the main attraction. Try the grilled sea scallops or the flaky Chilean sea bass. Pair your meal with a glass of wine or one of the signature cocktails.
As of this writing, Dry Dock Waterfront Grill has an average 4.5-star rating on Yelp (based on more than 2,300 reviews), 4.7 stars on Google Reviews (from over 5,000 reviews), and 4.5 on Tripadvisor (from 3,300-plus reviews). The restaurant is situated on Gulf of Mexico Drive and can be reached by car or boat (Marker 6 in Zwick's Channel). Be aware that parking may be limited during peak times.
This eatery is a short drive from numerous Sarasota attractions, including the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the Sarasota Jungle Gardens, and St. Armands Circle, Florida's massive outdoor mall full of shops and restaurants. Dry Dock Waterfront Grill is currently open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. To make a reservation, contact the restaurant directly or head to OpenTable to book your spot.