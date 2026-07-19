Canada's Lovely Wetland Haven On The US Border Is A Wildlife Area With Viewing Towers, Lake Fun, And Trails
The Kootenays of southeastern British Columbia may be best known for its impressive landscapes of towering mountain ranges and forested valleys, but for a subtler, quieter beauty in the region, there are places like the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA). It's a 17,000-acre expanse in the Kootenay River floodplain, south of Kootenay Lake, that runs all the way to the U.S. border. This protected area has vast wetlands and a couple of lakes; it provides a safe haven for wildlife of all kinds, with over 300 bird species and dozens of different mammals. It also makes for a fun outdoor recreation destination with three easily accessible sections open to visitors — you'll find trails, viewing towers, and opportunities for fun on the water.
It took a lot of work to create the CVWMA. Starting in the late 1800s, the water in this area was drained and rerouted for agricultural purposes. Then, in the 1940s, there was talk that Duck Lake should be drained. But after more than 25 years of work by conservationists and locals, the CVWMA was established in 1968 to protect the lake and surrounding wetlands for wildlife and to help with flood control for nearby farmland.
A main reason people sought to preserve this land was because of the vital habitat it provides for hundreds of bird species. It's an important migratory route for birds on the Pacific Flyway, which stretches from the southern end of South America up into Canada and Alaska. Some of the area's bird-related claims to fame include being British Columbia's only breeding site for the Forster's tern and serving as a spring nesting site for ospreys. Other migratory species you can spot here include the tundra swan and greater white-fronted geese. Fall and spring are peak times for birdwatching, thanks to the migration, though you can see wildlife here all year.
Find hiking trails and more outdoor fun at Creston Valley
In honor of the birds that come through the CVWMA, the Creston Valley Bird Festival is held annually during the second weekend of May. This event includes guided birdwatching trips available on foot, in a car, and via kayak. "There are so many amazing species in the Creston Valley to look for," festival coordinator Ulrike Sliworsky explained via Explore Creston Valley. "You learn something every single time you go out, whether it's a call you haven't heard before or plumage you haven't seen before."
Along with the birds, you might spot wildlife like moose, white-tailed deer, beavers, muskrats, elk, and river otters when you're out on the trails here. If you want to learn more about the wildlife in this area, stop by the Kootenay Columbia Discovery Centre in the Corn Creek Marsh section of the CVWMA (toward the southern end). From here, you can go on seasonal guided canoe tours and walking tours along the boardwalk. It's open from around mid-May to mid-October.
You can also take a self-guided tour of the boardwalk, where you can see a mix of the ponds, wetlands, and woodlands that the CVWMA is known for. Another feature along the 20-minute boardwalk loop is the three-story observation tower, where you can look out over the landscape. The boardwalk trail is just one of a handful of hiking trails in the CVWMA's Corn Creek region, though. The longest trails are the Wood Duck Walk, which will take about three hours to complete, and the similarly long Elk Amble route, which leads to a two-story observation tower that can give you a bird's-eye view of your surroundings.
Enjoy the lake at Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area
North of Corn Creek in the CVWMA, you'll find the Summit Creek and Leach Lake section. It features the 4.6-mile Creston Marsh Loop that takes you around the water and through the woods. The trails here are open year-round, including for bikes and cross-country skiing, depending on the season. The trails don't have much elevation change, so they can make for an easy, family-friendly walk.
Towards the northern end of the CVWMA is the Duck Lake section with the namesake lake at its heart. This 3,700-acre body of water is a great destination for birdwatching and catching largemouth bass. It's only open to non-motorized boats, making it a quiet place to enjoy nature. It can be on the shallow side during some times of the year, so you may have to contend with vegetation as you paddle. You can also go boating and fishing on the Kootenay River as it runs through the CVWMA; it's open for motorized boats as well as non-motorized ones. If you go fishing, whether on the river or the lake, you need a CVWMA permit along with a British Columbia permit.
CVWMA is about a 30-minute drive from the southern end of Kootenay Lake, and it's just one of many pretty places to explore in the region. Toward the north end of Kootenay Lake, you'll find the gorgeous lakeside village of Kaslo, known as the "little Switzerland of Canada." If you're on a road trip, you can head south from CVWMA and into Idaho, following the approximately 60-mile Wild Horse Trail Scenic Byway (aka Idaho's prettiest panhandle road). This route will take you from Porthill at the border down to Sandpoint, an Idaho city situated between sparkling lakes and majestic mountains.