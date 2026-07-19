Canada's Lovely Wetland Haven On The US Border Is A Wildlife Area With Viewing Towers, Lake Fun, And Trails

The Kootenays of southeastern British Columbia may be best known for its impressive landscapes of towering mountain ranges and forested valleys, but for a subtler, quieter beauty in the region, there are places like the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA). It's a 17,000-acre expanse in the Kootenay River floodplain, south of Kootenay Lake, that runs all the way to the U.S. border. This protected area has vast wetlands and a couple of lakes; it provides a safe haven for wildlife of all kinds, with over 300 bird species and dozens of different mammals. It also makes for a fun outdoor recreation destination with three easily accessible sections open to visitors — you'll find trails, viewing towers, and opportunities for fun on the water.

It took a lot of work to create the CVWMA. Starting in the late 1800s, the water in this area was drained and rerouted for agricultural purposes. Then, in the 1940s, there was talk that Duck Lake should be drained. But after more than 25 years of work by conservationists and locals, the CVWMA was established in 1968 to protect the lake and surrounding wetlands for wildlife and to help with flood control for nearby farmland.

A main reason people sought to preserve this land was because of the vital habitat it provides for hundreds of bird species. It's an important migratory route for birds on the Pacific Flyway, which stretches from the southern end of South America up into Canada and Alaska. Some of the area's bird-related claims to fame include being British Columbia's only breeding site for the Forster's tern and serving as a spring nesting site for ospreys. Other migratory species you can spot here include the tundra swan and greater white-fronted geese. Fall and spring are peak times for birdwatching, thanks to the migration, though you can see wildlife here all year.