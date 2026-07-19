Louisiana's 'Photographer's Paradise' Is A Family-Friendly State Park Full Of Trails And Waterfront Cabins

Louisiana is famous for places where land and water blur together (see: bayous), but Chemin-A-Haut State Park adds another dimension: a high bluff with views over Bayou Bartholomew. The park in Bastrop, at the north end of the state, offers a slight change in perspective for Louisiana's otherwise predominantly flat terrain. Trails skirt the edge of the bluff, climbing above the water and looking out between ancient cypress trees. At each turn, you'll find a composition that shows why the Louisiana Office of Tourism calls Chemin-a-Haut State Park a "photographer's paradise": paths through dense hardwood forest, gnarled cypress trunks reflected by glassy waters, and cabins sitting right on the banks of the meandering bayou waterways.

Beyond serving as a scenic backdrop to a hike, the Chemin-A-Haut State Park has plenty of ways for families to make a trip together. There's a seasonal swimming pool, as well as a wading pool for smaller children. When the pool is closed, kids also have two playgrounds to burn off energy at. Older kids and teens might take to paddling the bayou or searching for birds and other wildlife among the trees. You could book one of the cabins that overlook the bayou for a family get-together, or simply make a day trip to the park for some outdoor recreation.