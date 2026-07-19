Sandwiched Between Dayton And Indianapolis Is A Scenic Park With Fishing, A Splash Pad, And Sporty Appeal
Indiana's Glen Miller Park has a remarkably broad appeal compared to a standard community park. Golfers can tee off at a practice course, tennis players have multiple courts, and families will find a splash pad and playground for kids to burn off some energy. At the same time, the park contains some surprising elements for a scenic walk: a rose garden, a spring-fed lake, and wooded trails. Together, the array makes the park just as suited to an active afternoon as a quieter one spent strolling or sitting by the pond. If you're traveling around eastern Indiana or western Ohio, Glen Miller Park sits roughly midway between Dayton and Indianapolis and could make a good stop to break up a drive and spend a few hours outside.
Rather than unfolding as one large lawn, Glen Miller Park shifts between upland forest, formal gardens, a grassy hill, and a pond. According to the official website, the park is spread out over nearly 200 acres and is the largest park in Indiana's charming city of Richmond near the Ohio border. A kind of focal point of the park is Glen Lake, fed by springs that first drew people to the area. Walking paths and trees edge its shores, and fishers can cast a line here. Paved roads and pathways connect from the pond to the park's different landscapes, including its rose garden, an homage to Richmond's history of the flower's cultivation, and an interesting contrast to some of the park's wilder areas.
Outdoor activities at Glen Miller Park
Visitors to Glen Miller Park could build an afternoon around a few different activities. To start with, the pond is fit for anglers. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the pond has a public fishing pier and is stocked with largemouth bass and channel catfish. A road circles the lake, so you won't have to worry about lugging equipment far (with the tradeoff that cars passing by might not create the most peaceful lake atmosphere). You'll need an Indiana Fishing License, which you can buy online, including a one-day option for those passing through the state.
During the hotter months, you can take kids to run around and cool off at Glen Miller Park's splash pad. It has a few water features, including tipping buckets and fountains, adjacent to playgrounds. "The playground and splash pad are clean and fun to play at. My 4- and 9-year-old love running around and playing on both the small and larger playground," one Google reviewer raves.
The rest of Glen Miller Park continues the theme of low-key outdoor fun. Visitors looking for a more active outing can head to the park's 18-hole disc golf course or one of the eight tennis courts. Meanwhile, the park's paved pathways make it easy to bike around. Plus, Indiana's longest rail-trail, the Cardinal Greenway, has a trailhead in Richmond, less than a 15-minute bike ride from the park. Travelers coming from Indianapolis or Dayton can drive to the park in about an hour, making it a convenient half-day outing or break on a longer, scenic Midwest drive to take in the region's small-town charm.