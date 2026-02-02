Indiana's Longest Rail-Trail Is A Scenic, Historic Gem Perfect For Biking And Hiking
From sports and agriculture to substantial transportation networks, there are plenty of reasons to visit Indiana. The Hoosier State is dubbed the "Crossroads of America" and has the best roads in the country, with Construction Coverage saying that 79% of major roadways in Indiana are in good condition. However, there are other ways to travel around the state besides driving on the busy roads and highways. You can head to the east-central part of the state and discover the longest rail-trail in Indiana: the Cardinal Greenway.
The Cardinal Greenway connects the charming city of Marion with Richmond, spanning 62 miles altogether. It's free to use and was inaugurated into the Rails to Trails Conservancy Hall of Fame in 2018. The Cardinal Greenway is used for outdoor recreation like biking, hiking, in-line skating, and even cross-country skiing in winter, offering pretty views and historic attractions as you proceed along the corridor.
Explore the Cardinal Greenway's scenery and history
One of the main features of the rail-trail is its scenic views. Trail Link calls the wildflowers around Gaston a major highlight of the spring and summer months. Another section of note is Losantville to Williamsburg, which passes through farmlands with bucolic rural views and wooden bridges. Plus, if you get to the southern terminus of the trail at Richmond and want to visit Indiana's highest point, you'll be just a 0.4-mile walk away.
Just a few miles from the underrated college town of Muncie and close to the Cardinal Greenway is Prairie Creek Reservoir, the perfect place to relax out on the water. Outdoor recreational activities like swimming, boating, fishing, and camping are popular here. Per Indiana Trails, the reservoir is connected to the Cardinal Greenway by an equestrian trail.
History buffs won't be disappointed here, either. The Cardinal Greenway was originally a Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) rail line, but Rails to Trails notes that passenger service on the line ended in 1949, with the freight line running until 1986. There are a number of historic spots to seek out along the trail, like the trestle bridge near Muncie. Head into Muncie to visit the National Model Aviation Museum, which has more than 11,000 artifacts, enough for Destination Muncie to name it the biggest model aviation museum in the world. At the other end of the line in Richmond, you won't want to miss the Pennsylvania Railroad Depot, which was built in 1902.
Planning your trip on the Cardinal Greenway
This rail-trail is well-designed for biking. The path is paved asphalt, and Rails to Trails identifies it as easy for walking and biking. Bikes were available to rent from the Historic Wysor Street Depot in Muncie, although this program is under development and unavailable at the time of writing.
Hiking is also common on the trail — although walking the entire 62-mile route will take an estimated 15.5 to 17 hours, per AllTrails. Of course, it's possible to break the trail down into shorter sections for a day-long hike, and there are stone mileage markers every half-mile. A study by Indiana University's (IU's) Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands found that over 80% of trail users exercise more because the trail exists.
The best way to reach the Cardinal Greenway is to fly into Fort Wayne International Airport, which is about a one-hour drive from the northern terminus of the trail in Marion. Cardinal Greenway has several trailheads along the route, and parking is available.