Indiana's Longest Rail-Trail Is A Scenic, Historic Gem Perfect For Biking And Hiking

One of the main features of the rail-trail is its scenic views. Trail Link calls the wildflowers around Gaston a major highlight of the spring and summer months. Another section of note is Losantville to Williamsburg, which passes through farmlands with bucolic rural views and wooden bridges. Plus, if you get to the southern terminus of the trail at Richmond and want to visit Indiana's highest point, you'll be just a 0.4-mile walk away.

Just a few miles from the underrated college town of Muncie and close to the Cardinal Greenway is Prairie Creek Reservoir, the perfect place to relax out on the water. Outdoor recreational activities like swimming, boating, fishing, and camping are popular here. Per Indiana Trails, the reservoir is connected to the Cardinal Greenway by an equestrian trail.

History buffs won't be disappointed here, either. The Cardinal Greenway was originally a Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) rail line, but Rails to Trails notes that passenger service on the line ended in 1949, with the freight line running until 1986. There are a number of historic spots to seek out along the trail, like the trestle bridge near Muncie. Head into Muncie to visit the National Model Aviation Museum, which has more than 11,000 artifacts, enough for Destination Muncie to name it the biggest model aviation museum in the world. At the other end of the line in Richmond, you won't want to miss the Pennsylvania Railroad Depot, which was built in 1902.