Sandwiched Between Bakersfield And LA Is An Underrated Recreation Area For Lake Views, Fishing, And Few Crowds

Humanity has a knack for making a mess of nature. But sometimes, it accidentally creates a borderline gem, and seemingly no one knows about it. Such is the case with the Quail Lake Recreation Area. The underrated outdoor destination, about an hour from both Bakersfield and Los Angeles, offers an ideal destination for fishing, with bucolic lake views unmarred by massive crowds.

Quail Lake is actually a manmade reservoir that, thanks to some crafty engineering, reached its current form in the 1960s. The resulting 228-acre body of water and adjacent recreation area exploits its intersection of mountains and deserts by minimizing human interventions. The recreation area's remoteness becomes its main selling point — and biggest flaw. At 3,300 feet above sea level, the area remains off the beaten path in the highlands of the Frazier-Tejon region, which is otherwise known as a commercial hub. "Beautiful recreation area that is not too far from civilization," one visitor put it on Google Maps. But it's still far enough to create a crowd-free environment, which past visitors have applauded.

It's an ideal day trip for hikers, anglers, and nature lovers within driving distance. It's also an ideal 10-minute detour during a trip to Lebec, a mountain community with rugged trails and canyon views. Be sure to bring appropriate gear for whatever the weather might throw at you, depending on the time of year. The weather can get a bit breezy, and bring bug spray if you're visiting in the summer.