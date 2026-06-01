Between Los Angeles And Bakersfield Is California's Mountain Community With Rugged Trails And Canyon Views

There's a stretch of land that connects Southern California to the state's Central Valley, traversing through canyon and mountain scenery along Interstate 5, known as the Tejon Pass. At its peak, it climbs to over 4,000 feet elevation before it dramatically drops into the valley below. The community at the top of this area is Lebec, known for rugged trails to explore.

Lebec, a town of less than 1,000 residents in Kern County, sits 40 miles south of Bakersfield and 78 miles north of Los Angeles. At an elevation of 3,480 feet, Lebec is surrounded by the San Emigdio and Tehachapi Mountains, along with neighboring Los Padres National Forest, and the 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch. A unique aspect of these mountain landscapes is they are part of the Golden State's Transverse Ranges, which span from east to west instead of the more traditional northwest trend of other ranges. Lebec was named for trapper Peter Lebeck, who was killed by a bear and buried in nearby Fort Tejon in the 1800s. It makes for an ideal stop for travelers along Interstate 5 who arrive by car, and is 46 miles from Bakersfield's Meadows Field Airport, which offers flights from several U.S. western cities.

Lebec is a destination for all seasons, ripe with fresh mountain air, with ideal weather from spring to fall, and mild summer temperatures providing a getaway from the extreme warmer conditions of the inland valleys.