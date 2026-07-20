Situated East Of Philly Is A Jersey Shore Destination With Wetland Trails, Fishing, And Fresh Seafood

Many parts of the Jersey Shore are well-known for boardwalks and casinos. However, other portions of the Garden State coastline have a distinctly different character. Such is the case with Barnegat Township. This quaint community on the shores of its namesake bay is best known for trails through the marshy wetlands, saltwater fishing, and local restaurants serving fresh-caught seafood. Those elements, combined with the township's historic downtown district, make Barnegat Township an ideal destination for a variety of visitors, including fishermen, families, retirees, and nature lovers.

Although it is on the New Jersey coastline, Barnegat Township is just over 58 miles east of downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Barnegat Township is almost the exact same distance from Trenton, the capital of New Jersey. This makes it a very convenient day trip or weekend destination for just about anyone along the East Coast. Although the Atlantic City Airport (ACY) is about 40 minutes away, Barnegat Township is also within easy reach for vacationers flying into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Regardless of how they get there, visitors to Barnegat Township are usually anxious to sit down to a meal of fresh seafood. Given that the waterfront is practically littered with seafood restaurants, that usually isn't much of a problem. The Mud City Crab House has been a favorite stop for fresh-caught fare since it opened its doors in 1999. The Barnegat Oyster Collective operates both a seafood market and waterfront restaurant, featuring oysters literally pulled from the waters surrounding the place. Numerous other restaurants are scattered throughout town, the majority of which serve fresh seafood.