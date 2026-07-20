Situated East Of Philly Is A Jersey Shore Destination With Wetland Trails, Fishing, And Fresh Seafood
Many parts of the Jersey Shore are well-known for boardwalks and casinos. However, other portions of the Garden State coastline have a distinctly different character. Such is the case with Barnegat Township. This quaint community on the shores of its namesake bay is best known for trails through the marshy wetlands, saltwater fishing, and local restaurants serving fresh-caught seafood. Those elements, combined with the township's historic downtown district, make Barnegat Township an ideal destination for a variety of visitors, including fishermen, families, retirees, and nature lovers.
Although it is on the New Jersey coastline, Barnegat Township is just over 58 miles east of downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Barnegat Township is almost the exact same distance from Trenton, the capital of New Jersey. This makes it a very convenient day trip or weekend destination for just about anyone along the East Coast. Although the Atlantic City Airport (ACY) is about 40 minutes away, Barnegat Township is also within easy reach for vacationers flying into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).
Regardless of how they get there, visitors to Barnegat Township are usually anxious to sit down to a meal of fresh seafood. Given that the waterfront is practically littered with seafood restaurants, that usually isn't much of a problem. The Mud City Crab House has been a favorite stop for fresh-caught fare since it opened its doors in 1999. The Barnegat Oyster Collective operates both a seafood market and waterfront restaurant, featuring oysters literally pulled from the waters surrounding the place. Numerous other restaurants are scattered throughout town, the majority of which serve fresh seafood.
Barnegat Bay is a renowned saltwater fishery
Barnegat Bay is a 42-mile-long inland bay that separates the mainland from the Barnegat Peninsula, boasting coastal cities like Ocean Gate (New Jersey's underrated beach town) and preserved natural islands. Although the waters of this large bay are relatively shallow, through the years, it has developed a big reputation as one of the best fishing locales in the Garden State, according to the blog Coastal Fishing.
The top target species in the bay include striped bass, weakfish, bluefish, and flounder. Both summer flounder, which are often referred to as fluke, and winter flounder are found here at various times of year. While the presence of certain species varies throughout the year, anglers are able to fish during all 12 months. Spring through autumn is considered the prime time for most species. It is worth noting, however, that New Jersey restricts fishing during certain months for several popular species, such as striped bass, along with summer and winter flounder.
The west side of the bay, where Barnegat Township is located, is comprised largely of marshy shoreline and muddy bay bottom covered in oysters and grass beds. This makes an ideal habitat for gamefish and provides an excellent opportunity for anglers. In town, anglers can fish off the Barnegat Municipal Dock. Boats and kayaks can also be launched there for those wishing to explore beyond the shore. Anglers can also fish in designated areas of the Barnegat Division of the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. Another option is to make the short 20-minute drive to Long Beach Island, which is loaded with fishing spots. Among the best is Barnegat Lighthouse State Park. Although it is New Jersey's smallest state park, Barnegat Lighthouse affords anglers the opportunity to fish the bay, inlet, and surf.
Nature and history permeate Barnegat Township
Barnegat Township is more than just an access point to Barnegat Bay. It is also a community that is rich in history and surrounded by nature. The bay itself played a major role in that history, as Barnegat Township was originally established as a popular port. Today, much of the town's past is still visible, as the Historic District has a variety of shops, boutiques, and eateries, as well as a museum.
In other areas, nature and history are intertwined. One example is the Barnegat Branch Trail. This multi-use nature trail follows the path of the now-defunct Barnegat Branch of the Central Railroad of New Jersey. The southern portion of the trail starts in Barnegat Township and continues for about 7 miles to the north. Along the way, it passes Lake Barnegat, crosses the Forked River, and is lined with trees for much of the way. The Barnegat Branch Trail trailhead is located next to the 177-acre Lochiel Creek County Park. In the park, hikers can take a 1.75-mile loop to view the pine forests, wetlands, and Lochiel Creek before reaching a short connecting route to Barnegat Branch Trail.
Another way for visitors to enjoy sweeping views of the wetlands near Barnegat Township is to climb the Barnegat Observation Platform within the Barnegat Division of the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. The drive along Bay Shore Drive, as well as the raised boardwalks to the observation platform, affords excellent views of the wetlands. Kayakers and boaters are also able to explore the wetlands near town from the water. Additionally, guided wetland tours can be booked at Sedge Island, a secluded gem known for its charm and wildlife, located across the bay from Barnegat Township.