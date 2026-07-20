Georgia's Charming Lake State Park Outside Augusta Has Scenic Cabins, Trails, And Premier Fishing Spots
There are few things more relaxing than a lakeside outing, whether you're enjoying a day trip or camping overnight. If you're visiting east Georgia, there is a charming state park that is worth a visit, and it offers a lot of activities, no matter how long you decide to stay. Mistletoe State Park in Appling, Georgia, is around 30 miles northwest of the city of Augusta. It's located right on the 72,000-acre Clarks Hill Lake (also called Strom Thurmond Lake) and features fishing, boating, and camping. There are tent and RV sites, as well as cozy cabins set right on the water. One reviewer on Google says, "The place feels like a peaceful island surrounded by beautiful trees and fresh water, creating a calm and refreshing atmosphere." They also mention that it's "a great location for fishing," as well as praising the lake for boating, picnics, and more.
The 1,920-acre Mistletoe State Park is around 40 miles from Augusta Regional Airport. However, if you're looking for a larger airport, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) — the busiest airport in the world in 2025 — is a bit over 130 miles away. Either way, renting a car is a good idea. If you plan on a visit, note that there is a daily $10 parking fee per vehicle (at the time of writing), or you can use your annual ParkPass. However, if you're staying overnight, you only have to pay once.
Hiking and camping at Mistletoe State Park
Hikers and cyclists are both allowed on the park's 15.5 miles of trails, though hikers have the right of way. One trail to try if you're looking for something relatively easy is the Beach Trail. This one is around 2 miles, out and back, with a 223-foot elevation gain. It runs from the campground to the park's beach through the trees. You may also want to try the easy 1.5-mile Campground Loop Trail, which takes you near the lake. Mistletoe is a good park for birding as well, and you may spot northern flickers, bald eagles, turkey vultures, and blue herons.
If you want to stay overnight, there is more than one way to camp at Mistletoe State Park. There are 10 cottages, and five of those are log cabin-style. If you choose this option, you're in for a scenic treat, as all of them are located by the lake. Five are on the side of a peninsula, and five are along the open shore. Each of the furnished cabins and cottages has amenities like a microwave, a stove, a fireplace, a full bathroom, air conditioning and heat, a coffee maker, a grill, and a picnic table.
One reviewer on Google says, "The rental cottages are charming and offer a cozy retreat," while another raves, "We stayed in a cabin [...] Excellent accommodations in a beautiful setting." You'll also find one fisherman's cabin with a private dock. If you want something less fancy, there are close to 100 tent, trailer, and RV sites, as well as a few walk-in and backcountry sites. However, according to a review on Travel Trail Sail, a few sites have sloped parking, so you'll want to call the park if you're bringing an RV, just in case.
Fishing, water sports, and accessibility at Mistletoe State Park
Mistletoe State Park is a prime fishing location, and you can try to hook several types of catfish, bluegill, black and white crappie, and chain pickerel. There are also a number of species of bass, including largemouth, striped, and hybrid, as well as the invasive spotted bass. In fact, the park is known for being a prime area for bass fishing. The lake itself crosses over the border with South Carolina, so you can use a fishing license from either state.
If you're itching to get out onto the lake — whether you're casting a line or just enjoying the sunshine — you can use one of the three boat ramps in the park. There are no limitations regarding the size of your motor on this lake. Overnight guests can also rent kayaks at the park office. The sand beach at the park is closed to swimming at the time of this writing, as the water level is low. However, the beach itself is open, so you can still enjoy some shore time.
Mistletoe Park lists a number of accessible features, including one cabin, as well as several campsites and comfort stations. There is an accessible restroom and playground at the beach, in addition to some picnic shelters and the main ramp dock. Once your outdoor trip is finished, the charming, walkable college town of Augusta is worth exploring. History buffs can also explore the Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, which is under 30 minutes from Augusta.