Georgia's Charming Lake State Park Outside Augusta Has Scenic Cabins, Trails, And Premier Fishing Spots

Hikers and cyclists are both allowed on the park's 15.5 miles of trails, though hikers have the right of way. One trail to try if you're looking for something relatively easy is the Beach Trail. This one is around 2 miles, out and back, with a 223-foot elevation gain. It runs from the campground to the park's beach through the trees. You may also want to try the easy 1.5-mile Campground Loop Trail, which takes you near the lake. Mistletoe is a good park for birding as well, and you may spot northern flickers, bald eagles, turkey vultures, and blue herons.

If you want to stay overnight, there is more than one way to camp at Mistletoe State Park. There are 10 cottages, and five of those are log cabin-style. If you choose this option, you're in for a scenic treat, as all of them are located by the lake. Five are on the side of a peninsula, and five are along the open shore. Each of the furnished cabins and cottages has amenities like a microwave, a stove, a fireplace, a full bathroom, air conditioning and heat, a coffee maker, a grill, and a picnic table.

One reviewer on Google says, "The rental cottages are charming and offer a cozy retreat," while another raves, "We stayed in a cabin [...] Excellent accommodations in a beautiful setting." You'll also find one fisherman's cabin with a private dock. If you want something less fancy, there are close to 100 tent, trailer, and RV sites, as well as a few walk-in and backcountry sites. However, according to a review on Travel Trail Sail, a few sites have sloped parking, so you'll want to call the park if you're bringing an RV, just in case.