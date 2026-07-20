Under 2 Hours From Indianapolis Is A Scenic Recreation Area With Long Lake Trails And Wetlands

At just under 6 miles in length and crossing steep terrain with elevation up to 833 ft, the Crooked Creek Trail Loop is not a leisurely walk in the park. However, it is one of the best ways to explore the wilderness and charming water trails crossing this remote patch of Indiana. The hike itself crosses scenic woodland stretches, encountering views of ravines, as well as a multitude of underwood flora, including fungi, lichen, ferns, and moss. It ends at Crooked Creek Lake, a small but otherwise picturesque lake traversed by a boarded walkway.

The loop is estimated to take up to three hours, but be ready for disruptions on the way. In fact, before setting off, visitors should note that ongoing logging can block off parts of the trail. Weather events like tornadoes and storms have also reportedly had an impact on this otherwise well-kept trail. It is worth having a backup plan, and time your hike accordingly so you can trace your steps back to the trailhead.

For outdoors enthusiasts looking for a more laid-back experience, there are a few pockets of green within close proximity of Indianapolis that don't require as much effort. Take Eagle Creek Park near downtown Indy, with its lake views and peaceful vibes, or even Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve, a wetland haven for rare wildlife, serene trails, and birdwatching, only an hour drive from Indy, and about 40 minutes from Crooked Creek State Recreation Area.